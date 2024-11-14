HCMC Social Security takes steps to increase voluntary social insurance coverage

Ho Chi Minh City Social Insurance Agency has been taking steps to increase the coverage of voluntary social insurance and family health insurance, aiming to provide greater social security for its citizens.

Staff of HCMC's Social Insurance Agency encourage each city dwellers to buy voluntary insurance at their homes

The aim is to achieve significant milestones by the end of 2024 including 15,000 voluntary social insurance participants and 900,000 residents covered by family health insurance. Moreover, the southern largest city strives to retain some 812,465 existing members and add around 87,535 new buyers.

Starting in November 2024, the city social insurance system and the city Post Office will jointly initiate a campaign aimed at promoting voluntary social insurance and family health insurance enrollment. This initiative is a collaborative effort between the city Social Insurance and Vietnam Post Corporation, centered around the theme ‘Action Month for the Development of Social Insurance and Health Insurance Participants in Ho Chi Minh City’.

Director Lo Quan Hiep of the Ho Chi Minh City Social Insurance Agency stated that the Resolution No. 21-NQ/TW, issued by the Politburo in 2022 articulates the perspective that social insurance and health insurance are two vital social policies. These policies serve as the main pillars of the social security system, contributing to the advancement of social equity and justice, ensuring political and social stability, and fostering economic and social development. The effective implementation of social insurance and health insurance policies is the responsibility of party committees, government authorities, social organizations, businesses, and every individual citizens.

However, he added that the number of participants does not align with the city's potential and the assigned plan. Therefore, to meet the development targets set for 2024, the city Social Insurance Agency aims to have 15,000 individuals enrolled in voluntary social insurance and 900,000 participants in family health insurance by December 31, 2024. This includes maintaining participation from 812,465 individuals and attracting an additional 87,535 new participants.

The Ho Chi Minh City Social Insurance Agency is calling on Vietnam Post to accelerate efforts to expand social insurance and healthcare coverage.

To achieve its 2024 targets, the agency is requesting that the Ho Chi Minh City Post Office and other relevant post offices expedite the signing of three-party cooperation agreements with 12 wards and communes that have yet to do so. This collaboration aims to streamline enrollment processes and reach a wider range of individuals eligible for voluntary social insurance and family health insurance.

The Ho Chi Minh City Social Insurance Agency has been disseminating the value and benefits of social insurance and healthcare policies. The agency aims to raise public awareness and encourage individuals to participate in these programs, ultimately achieving universal coverage in line with the goals set forth by the Party, the Government, and the Vietnam Social Security.

By Hung Vuong – Translated By Anh Quan