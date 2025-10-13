HCMC showcases smart city ambitions at landmark digital congress

HCMC is holding a fully digital Party Congress, utilizing facial recognition, AI robots, and a comprehensive management app to create a paperless, efficient event that showcases its smart city ambitions.

Deputy Secretary Dang Minh Thong of the HCMC Party Committee is inspecting the digital transformation exhibition area (Photo: SGGP)

During a trial run of the technology set to be deployed at the upcoming congress, delegate Le Nhat Anh, a student from HCMC Cadre Academy, was reportedly captivated by his experience at the facial recognition checkpoint. In a mere three seconds, his name and image flashed on the screen. A nearby robot then directed him to the right side of the hall, guiding him to his pre-assigned seat.

This new system effectively replaces what was once a manual process, where several officials would need to check a list of names. Now, a sophisticated facial recognition camera system handles the entire check-in procedure seamlessly.

“Technology saves time while enhancing accuracy and data security,” explained Chief Pham Hong Son of the HCMC Party Committee’s Office. Delegates simply need to walk past the cameras for their image and information to be instantly confirmed and displayed, rendering manual attendance checks obsolete thanks to the system’s ability to recognize multiple faces at once, quickly and comprehensively displaying information for all identified delegates.

This technological integration isn’t just confined to the reception area; it’s a thread woven throughout the entire congress. HCMC is rolling out a specialized “Digital Party Congress Operations” software, a bespoke solution designed to serve over 550 delegates and more than 400 guests.

The application boasts a user-friendly tablet interface, featuring films, documents, and video clips showcasing the activities of the HCMC Party Committee, alongside a digital library of resolutions, official documents, and political theory publications.

Simultaneously, an interactive digital feature allows attendees to view the agenda, consult seating charts, see the list of scheduled speakers, and participate in online voting. It’s a powerful tool that allows the Presidium to manage the entire congress via the application, monitoring proceedings and compiling statistics in real time.

This fosters a more transparent, scientific, and modern event. The platform is being hailed as the only one of its kind within the Party’s structure to synchronously apply artificial intelligence (AI), paving the way for a truly transparent and efficient digital congress.

After using the application to look up some necessary information, Assoc Prof Dr Nguyen Van Y, Director of HCMC Cadre Academy, remarked on its convenience. “The application makes it incredibly easy for delegates to grasp key information and find specific content about the Congress,” he noted. He explained that through the app, all materials are updated continuously and organized scientifically, ensuring delegates have rapid access to the latest information.

In previous congresses, delegates would typically receive stacks of paper reports several days in advance for review. These piles of documents were cumbersome and difficult to carry.

Now, all materials are housed within a single device, allowing delegates to study content anywhere and contribute feedback directly through the app, which is a significant convenience. Adding to the event’s technological flair are AI-powered robots, programmed to welcome and guide delegates, provide basic information, and give directions to specific caucus areas.

Celebrating the Congress, HCMC has organized a large-scale exhibition on technology and digital transformation, championing its tradition of dynamism. The event gathers nearly 30 booths showcasing over 650 products and solutions designed to shape the city’s identity as a smart, modern metropolis.

Key industry players like CMC, Viettel, and Mobifone are presenting a wide array of innovations, from advanced AI ecosystems and cybersecurity platforms to administrative robots, smart kiosks, and state-of-the-art Edge AI camera systems.

In the smart healthcare zone, visitors can get a firsthand look at the Da Vinci Xi surgical robot, the AI-driven Modus V Synaptive robot, and a range of modern healthcare and vaccine solutions integrated with the Internet of Things (IoT).

The exhibition also showcases an array of products from other forward-looking fields, including semiconductor chips, robotics, automation, smart energy, green technology, new materials, and smart agriculture, as well as innovations in digital banking, blockchain, and STEM education.

Director Vo Thi Trung Trinh of the HCMC Digital Transformation Center stated that her center is presenting a digital experience area at the Congress organized around two main themes.

The first, titled “HCMC Government: a Unified System, Synchronized Data, Seamless Service,” allows delegates to interact with the city’s Intelligent Operations Center (IOC), the Digital Government Management Platform, the municipal Digital Map system, and a “Digital Twin” application for smart urban management.

The second theme, “AI Application: HCMC as a Pioneer in Digital Government – Applying AI to Serve Every Citizen,” offers delegates a chance to experience AI’s role in public administration, a “Digital Citizen” AI-powered chatbot, and AI systems for managing transportation infrastructure.

Ultimately, HCMC’s embrace of technology extends far beyond just organizing an efficient congress. It’s a powerful statement about its vision for a digital government and a smart city in the very near future.

As Chief Pham Hong Son pointed out, the Congress features three distinct exhibition spaces. “One of these is intrinsically linked to the scientific and technological development of HCMC,” he said. “Here, delegates can experience the flagship technology products that HCMC is currently applying to manage the city's overall operations.”

By Van Minh, Thu Huong – Translated by Thanh Tam