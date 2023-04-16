HCMC sets key solutions to accelerate socio-economic development in Q2

HCMC has implemented 12 solutions for promoting socio-economic development since the second quarter (Q2) this year.

According to the assessment of the HCMC People's Committee, the city has five among nine major services with a slight growth in the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, including wholesale and retail, banking and insurance, scientific and technological professional services, accommodation and catering. The four with negative growth are warehousing and transport, information and communications, real estate trading, health and social relief activities. The disbursement of public investment capital is low and many units had a disbursement of VND0.

The city needs strong solutions for resolving difficulties and challenges and accelerating the socio-economic development from Q2 of this year, the municipal leaders said.

The southern economic hub’s 12 solutions for promoting socio-economic include reforming administrative procedures; removing businesses’ difficulties; solving delayed tasks and strictly not moving postponed missions in the first and second quarters to the third quarter; asking for more responsibility of agencies, departments, organizations and localities, cadres, civil servants, and officers.

The city has implemented an action program on promoting the disbursement of public investment in 2023, including a proposal for the construction of a waste-to-energy plant at the Tay Bac solid waste treatment complex in Cu Chi district in the form of public-private-partnership (PPP), accelerating construction projects of Terminal T3 of Tan Son Nhat International Airport, metro line 1, An Phu intersection, expansion of National Highway 50, renovation project of Xuyen Tam Canal and others.

Additionally, the city will carry out solutions for a clear and healthy real estate market; launch measures to handle delayed projects and ensure the land use rights of residents and investors; continue to promote tourism activities, science and technology development, training and education; guarantee healthcare, social security and welfare; solemnly organize receptions for heads of states, groups of international tourists visiting HCMC; and ensure national defense, social security and order.

The city should continuously exploit and take advantage of the domestic market, especially the southern economic hub with a population of more than 10 million and neighboring provinces and cities, to organize promotional activities on consumption.

It must set regulations on coordination among agencies and departments to recognize emulation and commendation titles for individuals and collectives, reform State administrative apparatus, and complete policies and solutions to create a driving force that propels cadres, civil servants, and public employees towards achieving their goals and to work harder.

The city needs to speed up public investment disbursement, promote responsible behavior and responsible leadership in implementing disbursement of public investment, and site clearance compensation to accelerate the progress of projects, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen required at the 20th Congress of the municipal Party Committee for the 2020-2025 tenure opened on April 4.