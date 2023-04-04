HCMC must recognize economic status itself to seek appropriate prescriptions

HCMC must evaluate and select appropriate prescriptions for its economic development based on advices and consultations from experts, scientists and economists.

The requirement was made by Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen at the 20th congress of the municipal Party Committee for the 2020-2025 tenure opened on April 4.

The city’s Party Chief recognized and appreciated the achievements and efforts of the southern metropolis. However, the city’s economic growth slowed to 0.7 percent in the first quarter of 2023, lower than expected.

He pointed out that HCMC must acknowledge its socioeconomic status by itself when experts, scientists, and economists give suggestions and provide prescriptions for the city's economic development.

The important thing is the right selection of treatment options and strict implementation to deal with and successfully remove difficulties and challenges, he emphasized.

In addition, the city needs to strengthen administrative procedure reform and carry out digital transformation associated with the emulation and commendation activities, policies on raising salary levels for cadres, civil servants, and public employees.

He asked the city to continuously exploit and take advantage of the domestic market, especially the southern economic hub with a population of more than 10 million and neighboring provinces and cities, to organize promotional activities on consumption.

Besides, HCMC should focus on implementing key projects, including works marking the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2025), and coordinate with ministries and departments to propose the National Assembly approve a new resolution to replace Resolution 54/2017 of the National Assembly on piloting specific mechanisms and policies for the development of the southern metropolis. Thereby, the city will continue carrying out the Politburo's Resolution 24 on socio-economic development and defense and security assurance in the Southeast region and Resolution 31 on orientations and tasks for the development of HCMC by 2030, with a vision to 2045.

He required the city to speed up public investment disbursement, promote responsible behavior and responsible leadership in implementing disbursement of public investment, and site clearance compensation to accelerate the progress of projects.