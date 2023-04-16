HCMC keen on speeding up progress of key infrastructure projects

HCMC drastically accelerates the construction project of metro line 1 (Ben Thanh -Suoi Tien metro route) to put it into operation this year and carries out 33 major traffic infrastructure works in the city.

The kick-off procedure for Ring Road 3 construction has been hurriedly completed and is expected to be finished in June. Localities where the road runs through affirmed that they will hand over land for the project as planned.

Chairman of the People’s Committee of Thu Duc City Hoang Tung said that the city has prepared a resettlement plan for the project; the first section of four kilometers is expected to be started work in June while land for the construction of the remaining part will be handed over on time. Hoc Mon District has basically prepared a plan of resettlement and site handover that is expected to be completed in the middle of June. Binh Chanh and Cu Chi districts also pledged to offer the site for the project timely.

According to Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong, this year, HCMC will inaugurate metro line 1 and implement relocation projects of technical infrastructures and site preparation for the construction of metro line 2 connecting Ben Thanh Market and Tham Luong Depot in 2025.

The city will check and mobilize capital resources to speed up the progress of the remaining metro routes. In 2024, the city will strive to complete four streets in Thu Thiem New Urban Area, Luong Dinh Cua Street, Nguyen Van Linh and Nguyen Huu Tho intersections.

The investment capital of Ring Road 2 must be balanced and submitted to the HCMC People’s Committee in 2023 to kick off the project soon. The city will strive to simultaneously complete Ring Road 2 and 3 at the end of 2025.

In December, HCMC will organize a working session on the construction project of Ring Road 4 with provinces and cities and submit a report on the building investment to the National Assembly in May. In addition, the city plans to implement the construction project of the HCMC-Moc Bai expressway and coordinate with Binh Duong Province to carry out the HCMC-Chon Thanh expressway as well as study documents of Thu Thiem 3, Thu Thiem 4 and Can Gio bridges.

In related news, the HCMC People’s Committee has proposed the Ministry of Planning and Investment give permission to allocate VND880 billion for the procurement of medical equipment and supplies for treatment in Hoc Mon District’s General Hospital.

The source of allocation is from the funds saved from the construction projects of HCMC Children's Hospital and HCMC Oncology Hospital 2.

However, the city’s proposal has not been approved while Hoc Mon District’s General Hospital is facing a shortage of drugs and medical equipment.

At present, around 117 educational projects have been delayed due to many reasons such as compensation for site clearance, plans that have not been approved, capital allocation, documents, and adjustments of projects that have not been implemented. In these projects, there were 49 primary school works and 36 preschool projects. HCMC is facing a shortage of more than 8,800 classrooms,