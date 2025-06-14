Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC sets 30 percent Q2 disbursement target

SGGPO

Ho Chi Minh City authorities have set a minimum public investment disbursement target of 30 percent for the second quarter of 2025.

ce956dc96669d2378b78-6084-6298.jpg
(Illustrative photo: SGGP)

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has requested departments, agencies, Thu Duc City, districts, and project investors to take urgent, effective, and timely measures to ensure at least 30 percent of the city’s allocated public investment capital in the second quarter of 2025.

Departments, agencies, Thu Duc City, districts, and project investors are urged to implement the mechanism of assignment, authority decentralization, and responsibility assignment, and foster inter-agency cooperation in implementing public investment projects.

The directive also calls for increased on-site inspections and supervision, as well as proactive efforts to resolve issues related to land clearance, access to construction materials, and other legal or logistical obstacles that may impede progress.

The Chairman also asked that public investment activities must proceed without interruption. In addition, the ongoing restructuring of administrative apparatuses must not impede project timelines. Any delays resulting in the slow disbursement of public funds will be subject to strict accountability measures.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Home Affairs has been tasked with coordinating with the Office of the People’s Committee and relevant agencies to review and recommend disciplinary action against collectives or individuals, particularly those in leadership positions, whose units record low disbursement rates in the second quarter.

By Cam Nuong—Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

public investment disbursement target 30 percent second quarter of 2025 HCMC

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn