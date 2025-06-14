HCMC sets 30 percent Q2 disbursement target

Ho Chi Minh City authorities have set a minimum public investment disbursement target of 30 percent for the second quarter of 2025.

(Illustrative photo: SGGP)

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has requested departments, agencies, Thu Duc City, districts, and project investors to take urgent, effective, and timely measures to ensure at least 30 percent of the city’s allocated public investment capital in the second quarter of 2025.

Departments, agencies, Thu Duc City, districts, and project investors are urged to implement the mechanism of assignment, authority decentralization, and responsibility assignment, and foster inter-agency cooperation in implementing public investment projects.

The directive also calls for increased on-site inspections and supervision, as well as proactive efforts to resolve issues related to land clearance, access to construction materials, and other legal or logistical obstacles that may impede progress.

The Chairman also asked that public investment activities must proceed without interruption. In addition, the ongoing restructuring of administrative apparatuses must not impede project timelines. Any delays resulting in the slow disbursement of public funds will be subject to strict accountability measures.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Home Affairs has been tasked with coordinating with the Office of the People’s Committee and relevant agencies to review and recommend disciplinary action against collectives or individuals, particularly those in leadership positions, whose units record low disbursement rates in the second quarter.

By Cam Nuong—Translated by Kim Khanh