HCMC seeks partnership with Nasdaq to develop International Financial Center

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc, on October 9 received Mr. Robert H. McCooey, Vice Chairman of Nasdaq, one of the largest electronic stock exchanges in the U.S.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc (R) receives Mr. Robert H. McCooey, Vice Chairman of Nasdaq. (Photo: SGGP)

During the meeting, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc, expressed his delight at the continued dynamic growth of the Vietnam–United States Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, particularly in the areas of economic and technological cooperation.

According to the city’s chairman, Ho Chi Minh City is in the process of establishing the International Financial Center. The National Assembly has officially approved Resolution 222, which provides the legal foundation for the development of the center.

Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc expressed Ho Chi Minh City’s strong desire to foster comprehensive cooperation in developing the International Financial Center in the city. He emphasized a focus on areas where Nasdaq holds key advantages, including technology, global connectivity, and, most notably, its reputation and credibility with investors, which play a crucial role in attracting capital flows from around the world.

According to Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc, Ho Chi Minh City and Nasdaq have reached a consensus in principle to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) during his upcoming working visit to the United States, scheduled for October 15 to 20. This MoU will mark an important starting point for more concrete steps toward realizing the establishment of the International Financial Center in Ho Chi Minh City.

Mr. Robert H. McCooey stated that Nasdaq’s strength does not lie in tangible infrastructure such as buildings or land, but rather in technology, human capital, and the ability to build trust within the international investment and financial community.

He recognized Ho Chi Minh City, a young metropolis with a large population and Vietnam’s economic hub, as having significant potential and opportunities. He hoped that the International Financial Center in Ho Chi Minh City would become the leading fintech hub in the region.

Nasdaq vice-chairman Robert H. McCooey also expressed his hope that Vietnamese ministries, agencies, and Ho Chi Minh City’s specialized authorities will be actively involved throughout the development and operation of the International Financial Center. This collaboration will help investors clearly understand the benefits and opportunities of participating in this critical phase of growth.

Nasdaq is committed to supporting the International Financial Center in Ho Chi Minh City through concrete actions such as workforce training, financial technology transfer, and investment promotion. Initially, this will be formalized through the signing of a memorandum of understanding during the Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee’s upcoming visit to the United States in October, Mr. McCooey said.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh