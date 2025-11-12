HCMC seeks cooperation with Dutch firms in port development, high technology

Ho Chi Minh City aims to deepen ties with the Netherlands through partnerships in seaport infrastructure and high-tech innovation.

Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee meets with Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation of the Netherlands, Aukje de Vries.

This morning, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc met with Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation of the Netherlands, Aukje de Vries, on the occasion of her visit to the city accompanied by a delegation of Dutch enterprises.

During the meeting, Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc warmly welcomed Minister Aukje de Vries and expressed his confidence that the visit would open up many new opportunities for cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City and the Netherlands in the near future.

The Chairman noted that following the restructuring of administrative units, Ho Chi Minh City is oriented toward becoming a hub for the digital industry, high technology, financial services, and innovation. Ba Ria–Vung Tau and Binh Duong are being positioned for development in marine economy, tourism, clean energy, and industry.

He affirmed that with this new development landscape, Ho Chi Minh City hopes Dutch enterprises will expand investment in areas such as green growth, high technology, water management and flood prevention, climate change adaptation, the semiconductor industry, and airport infrastructure development. The city also looks forward to sharing experiences and cooperating with the Netherlands in seaport development and strengthening logistics capacity.

Minister Aukje de Vries thanked the city’s leadership for consistently creating favorable conditions for Dutch businesses operating in Ho Chi Minh City. Praising the city’s investment environment and growth potential, she emphasized that both sides have many favorable conditions to expand cooperation in fields where the Netherlands has strengths, including high-tech agriculture, logistics, climate change mitigation, green transition, and sustainable development.

At the meeting, the two sides also discussed upcoming cooperation plans, including sharing data on seaport operations, developing inland waterways and green transport, with the aim of fostering a more substantive and effective partnership between Ho Chi Minh City and the Netherlands.

By Phuong Nam - Translated by Anh Quan