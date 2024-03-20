Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC Secretary encourages female southern guerrillas participating in parade

SGGP

Party Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Van Nen visited and encouraged female guerrillas from the southern region who are participating in the military parade for the commemoration of the Dien Bien Phu Victory in Hanoi.

nen-2-8122.jpg
Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen and female soldiers

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen led a working group of HCMC leaders yesterday afternoon to visit and encourage officers and soldiers of the Southern Female Guerrilla Bloc who are training at the National Training Center 4 in the capital city of Hanoi to prepare for the military parade and march in the 70th anniversary of Dien Bien Phu Victory.

nen-4-811.jpg
Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen

Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nghia, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Commander of the Ho Chi Minh City Command Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nam were also visiting officers and soldiers of the Southern Female Guerrilla Bloc.

On behalf of the Party Committee, government and residents of Ho Chi Minh City, Secretary Nguyen Van Nen sincerely thanked the Central Military Commission, the Ministry of National Defense, the General Staff, and the General Department of Politics for creating good conditions from accommodation, activities and timely encouragement throughout the training process of the Southern Women's Guerrilla Bloc at the National Training Center 4.

The working group of Ho Chi Minh City leaders gave gifts and encouraged female soldiers of the Southern Female Guerrilla Bloc to overcome difficulties in weather changes in the Northern region to prepare well for the parade to mark the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory.

nen-3-3419.jpg
Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen gifts female soldiers

Previously, the Ho Chi Minh City Command on March 17 organized a send-off for the delegation of officers and soldiers of the Southern Female Guerrilla Bloc who set off to participate in military training and parades in the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory.

Some 92 female soldiers of the Southern Female Guerrilla Bloc were selected and qualified for taking part in the training at the National Training Center 4.

In 2024, the Ho Chi Minh City Command was assigned by the 7th Military Region Command to organize the selection and training of the command block for a team of Southern female soldiers representing Military Region 7 to participate in the military parade and march during the 70th anniversary of Dien Bien Phu victory.

By Van Minh - Translated by Anh Quan

Tags

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu victory female soldiers Dien Bien Phu

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn