HCMC scraps construction permits in planned areas to benefit residents

HCMC is creating a breakthrough in administrative reform by exempting construction permits in pre-planned areas, drastically simplifying the building process for citizens with just a simple notification.

A Long Phuoc Ward civil servant is inspecting a construction project exempt from a construction permit (Photo: SGGP)

The new convenience was on full display in early July. A representative for Hoang Thi Hop’s family simply visited the Long Phuoc Ward Public Administration Service Center to notify them of the date they planned to break ground on their new home, located within the Vietnam House Area project on Tam Da Street. Shortly thereafter, construction began without the family having to file for a single permit.

“The work is taking place in an area that already has a detailed zoning plan, so our family just has to follow the approved design, with no extra paperwork needed”, Ms. Hop shared. “I think exempting construction permits within these planned projects is an incredibly sensible policy that really helps people out.”

According to Chairman Nguyen Duc Tri of the Tan Hung Ward People’s Committee, his ward now has 11 projects with detailed 1/500 scale plans or approved architectural designs that qualify for the permit exemption.

“We’ve made sure to publicize this information everywhere, at our main office, in neighborhood newsletters, on the ward’s radio broadcast, and across social media to ensure everyone is aware”, he stated. To date, the ward has received seven such construction notifications from residents.

Long Phuoc Ward has identified five distinct areas, encompassing 1,140 land plots over roughly 170ha, that are eligible for the exemption. The ward’s Vice Chairman Tran Duy Long explained that for residents in these designated zones, getting the green light for construction is as simple as notifying the ward.

“This notification can be as easy as sending a message to the ward’s official Zalo account, calling our hotline, or informing the local neighborhood leader”, he detailed. Within one to two days of receiving notice, officials visit the site to verify boundary markers and infrastructure. The construction itself is then monitored in three key stages, from the underground systems and foundational work to the final finishing touches, to ensure all urban regulations are maintained.

Under the old system, obtaining a permit was a cumbersome affair. Residents had to compile a hefty dossier including an application, a full set of blueprints, and a land-use certificate, then submit it all through the National Public Service Portal. The waiting game would then begin: up to 15 working days for a private residence and 20 for other structures. Only then could construction start. Now, for those in the exempt zones, a single text message is all it takes.

Across HCMC, local wards have been proactively publicizing the specific areas where permits are no longer required. Binh Phu Ward was the first to announce exemptions for three projects totaling 384 plots. Tam Thang Ward followed with three areas of its own, while Binh Trung Ward announced six eligible projects for private homes. In Tang Nhon Phu Ward, a nearly 20-hectare project with 140 plots was recently granted exemption, with 18 other projects awaiting the official go-ahead from the Department of Construction.

Chairman Nguyen Huy Thang of Binh Phu Ward noted that his jurisdiction has 15 areas with detailed 1/500 plans and is eagerly awaiting the Department’s announcement of the next batch.

Local leaders agree that HCMC’s push to expand these exemptions does more than just reduce bureaucratic headaches; it helps resolve critical bottlenecks in urban planning.

While HCMC’s master plan has been approved, some districts, formerly parts of neighboring provinces, still need to finalize their 1/2000 scale zoning plans before the wards can implement the highly detailed 1/500 plans required for permit exemptions.

Ward leaders are urging the city to synchronize this planning process to facilitate more exemptions, create headroom for infrastructure growth, and ultimately attract investment and enhance quality of life.

Since early June 2025, the HCMC Department of Construction has officially announced 112 exempt areas. Looking toward the end of the year, the Department plans to: Review and announce all remaining projects with 1/500 scale plans that are eligible for permit exemption;

Propose a pilot program to exempt permits for private homes under seven stories in all areas with approved 1/500 detailed plans or urban design;

Recommend expanding exemptions to other areas that have suitable and approved urban design frameworks.

By Thu Huong – Translated by Thanh Tam