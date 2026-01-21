HCMC rushes to prepare motorcycle, motorbike emissions testing network

Vehicle emissions inspection for motorcycles and motorbikes is a critical task that contributes to protecting public health, promoting sustainable transport, and fulfilling Vietnam’s commitments made at the COP26 climate conference.

HCMC rushes to prepare a motorcycle and motorbike emissions testing network.

Mr. Bui Hoa An, Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Construction, said on the afternoon of January 20 that in response to the urgent need to control air pollution and to implement the new roadmap for motorcycle and motorbike emissions testing, the department has issued a formal request for industry associations to coordinate preparations for establishing emissions inspection facilities across the city.

According to Mr. Bui Hoa An, emissions testing for motorcycles and motorbikes plays a vital role in safeguarding public health, advancing sustainable urban mobility, and honoring Vietnam’s pledges at COP26 to address climate change. The legal basis for implementation is Circular No. 92/2025/TT-BNNMT, issued on December 31, 2025, by the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, promulgating the National Technical Regulation on emissions from motorcycles and motorbikes (QCVN 99:2025/BNNMT). The regulation will take effect on June 30, 2026, with an application roadmap to be decided by the Prime Minister.

To meet these requirements, the Department of Construction has instructed vehicle inspection centers currently operating in HCMC to urgently invest in and upgrade facilities, strengthen human resources, and procure emissions-measuring equipment. Units are also required to prepare mobile inspection vehicles to support residents in industrial parks and remote or outlying areas.

Preliminary statistics show that following administrative mergers, HCMC now has more than 11 million motorcycles and motorbikes subject to emissions inspection. Each inspection is expected to take about 7–10 minutes per vehicle. With this process, automobile and motorcycle maintenance and repair facilities are considered fully capable of participating, provided they meet all regulatory requirements.

The Department of Construction has called on the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA), the Vietnam Association of Motorcycle Manufacturers (VAMM), the Vietnam Automobile, Motorcycle and Bicycle Association (VAMOB), and the SAE Vietnam- HCMC to widely disseminate information to their member units, manufacturers, importers, dealer networks, and service centers, enabling them to proactively review and upgrade conditions for participation in emissions testing.

Business conditions for emissions inspection services are governed by Government Decree No.166/2024/ND-CP and relevant national technical standards. Units wishing to establish inspection facilities and register for emissions inspector training are required to compile and submit their information to the HCMC Department of Construction by March 31, 2026, as a basis for reporting to the Ministry of Construction and the Vietnam Register for review, training organization, and certification in accordance with regulations.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Thuy Doan