PM requests bringing beautiful, authentic, vivid image of Vietnam to the world

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (fifth, right) presents the first prizes to the authors and groups of authors. (Photo: SGGP)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has requested building a workforce for external information services with resilience, intelligence, creativity, responsibility, dedication, and vision, committed to promoting the positive and addressing the negative.

Addressing the 11th National External Information Service Awards Ceremony in Hanoi on December 12 evening, PM Pham Minh Chinh expressed his gratitude to personnel in charge of external information at home and abroad for their tireless efforts in projecting the vibrant and authentic image of Vietnam and its people to the world, emphasising the strategic significance of their work, which is closely guided and prioritised by the Party and State.

According to the PM, the external information service has actively amplified Vietnam’s independent, self-reliant, and righteous voice on the international stage, promoting the image of a stable, dynamic, responsible, trustworthy, distinctive, and friendly Vietnam. This helps the world gain a deeper and more accurate understanding of the country’s spirit, resilience, and people, thereby strengthening relations between Vietnam and other nations and international partners, and creating favourable conditions for national development.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and delegates at the 11th National External Information Service Awards Ceremony in Hanoi on December 12, 2025. (Photo: SGGP)

Over its 11 editions, the Awards have built a strong reputation, significant stature, and wide-reaching influence, the PM said.

He highlighted this year’s Awards for its modern, multi-format approach with strong digital media use; wide participation from government bodies, the press, organisations, businesses, and researchers; themes covering major national events and policy directions; higher-quality entries reflecting creativity and meticulous efforts; and foreign contributions offering fresh perspectives and deep insights into Vietnam.

The Government leader commended the agencies for successfully organizing the Awards and congratulated the distinguished winners for their key contributions to Vietnam’s external information service.

He stressed that alongside defence and security, foreign affairs are a key and ongoing task that helps safeguard the nation and promotes rapid and sustainable development of the country, with the external information work serving as a vital part of Vietnam’s soft power.

PM Pham Minh Chinh called for aligning the external information work with the Party’s and State’s foreign policy, highlighting the importance of projecting a confident, self-reliant, and dynamic Vietnam that contributes actively to peace, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.

He asked for innovative and strategic approaches in the external information work, with well-structured, engaging, and multimedia content. He also urged greater use of digital technologies, social media, AI, and big data to attract more and better serve both foreign and domestic audiences.

The government leader underlined the need to leverage the combined strength of the entire political system, ensuring effective coordination among ministries, localities, the domestic press, and international media, while forming a practical and efficient external information network.

The PM believed that the Awards would continue to inspire and energise practitioners to fully apply their talent, intellect, dedication, creativity, and responsibility, excelling in their duties and making increasingly practical and effective contributions to the national development and defence process in the new era.

Jointly organised by the Steering Committee for External Information Service, the Party Central Committee's Commission for Information, Education, and Mass Mobilisation, and Vietnam Television, this year’s Awards attracted 2,412 entries across eight categories -Vietnamese-language newspapers/magazines, foreign-language newspapers/magazines, radio, television, books, photography, digital/multimedia products, and initiatives or works with significant external information value.

PM Pham Minh Chinh, along with Party and State leaders and representatives from ministries and agencies, presented eight first prizes, 16 second prizes, 24 third prizes, and 40 consolation prizes to outstanding works and authors. The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) reaffirmed its role as a leading external information agency, winning three first prizes, two second prizes, two third prizes, and three consolation prizes this year.

Vietnamplus