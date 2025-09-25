41 kilometers of HCMC Ring Road 3 to be open to technical traffic in December

Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh led the Government Inspection Team No. 7 to conduct a field inspection for key works of the Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road No.3 project on September 25.

The delegation directly inspected two major interchanges, including Binh Goi Bridge over the Saigon River and Tan Van interchange, connecting to Hanoi Highway.

Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh and the working delegation inspect construction progress of the Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road No.3 project. (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

The Ho Chi Minh City Transport Construction Project Management Board reported that all component projects of Ring Road No.3 have now completed 100 percent of site clearance.

Contractors are mobilizing maximum manpower and machinery to accelerate construction.

These efforts aim to put 24.1 kilometers of the expressway into operation on December 19, 2025, including 14.7 kilometers through Thu Duc, three kilometers through the former Binh Duong area (now part of Ho Chi Minh City), and 6.4 kilometers through Long An (now Tay Ninh Province).

At the same time, a total of 41.4 kilometers will be open to technical traffic.

By June 30, 2026, the entire 76.3-kilometer-long Ring Road No. 3 is expected to be completed and open to traffic.

Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Transport Construction Project Management Board Luong Minh Phuc affirmed that by December 2025, residents could travel from Binh Duong to Cu Chi via Ring Road No.3, demonstrating the feasibility of the project schedule.

Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh listens to progress reports from project units. (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

During the inspection, Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh praised the determination and efforts of investors, contractors and workers.

He urged all units to continue strengthening manpower, equipment and funding, carrying out a “three shifts, four teams" spirit to ensure this project is completed on time or ahead of schedule, with high quality and absolute safety.

The Deputy Prime Minister also emphasized that December 19, 2025, is a key milestone for the technical opening of Ring Road No.3.

The elevated segment of Ring Road No.3 in Long Binh Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, is nearing completion. (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

Regarding construction materials, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Transport Construction Project Management Board Luong Minh Phuc stated that current supplies are sufficient to meet project needs.

After inspecting the construction sites, the task force led by Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh will hold a working session with the People’s Committees of Ho Chi Minh City and neighboring provinces, and relevant units to resolve challenges, accelerate progress, and bring the Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road 3 project into operation as soon as possible.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong