Parts of HCMC Ring Road 3 through Tay Ninh temporarily open to traffic

The main contract packages of Component Project 7 of Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road 3, passing through Tay Ninh Province, have achieved over 80 percent of the total workload by the end of August with several sections temporarily open to traffic.

The Long An Project Management Board for Construction Investment, Tay Ninh Province reported that as for packages XL1 and XL2 covering the construction of the main expressway and bridges along the route, construction teams are expediting the spreading of crushed stone, laying of C19 asphalt concrete and installation of reinforced retaining walls.

Rach Rich Bridge has completed its substructure, with railings being installed and deck finishing in progress.

Disbursement has so far reached nearly 72 percent of the 2025 capital plan, ensuring the target of substantially completing the entire route within 2025 and opening to traffic in 2026.

Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road 3 project in Tay Ninh Province seen from above

Mr. Nguyen Van Hung, Director of the Long An Project Management Board, said that the relocation package for medium- and low-voltage power lines has completed 10 out of 11 sites, reaching 51.29 percent of production value.

Progress on the high-voltage power relocation package stands at 18.75 percent, following the completion of all eight test piles and 64 bored piles.

Other items, including asphalt paving, guardrail and median installation, lighting systems and cable trench works are being accelerated.

Currently, several sections of the project have been temporarily opened to traffic, such as the section under package XL3, the terminal interchange Km90+472 – Km91+568, and parts passing through Ben Luc Commune under Component Project 7 of Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road 3 in Tay Ninh Province.

The 6.37 kilometer long Ben Luc section of Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road 3 is located in Tay Ninh Province, connecting to the Ben Luc – Long Thanh Expressway.

With a total investment of VND3.04 trillion (US$115 million), the project is scheduled for completion in 2025 and operation from 2026. The design includes a four-lane road with a width of 19.75 meters in the initial phase, to be expanded to eight lanes with a width of 74.5 meters in the final phase.

Six bridges including Tan Buu, Rach Rich, the frontage bridge and the interchange bridge are under construction.

