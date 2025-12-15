"Quang Trung campaign" races to rebuild homes for disaster-hit Central residents

Ministry of National Defence has mobilized 5,627 officers and soldiers along with 254 vehicles of various types to continue building 382 houses for flood-hit residents in central Vietnam.

Under the "Quang Trung Campaign", the Ministry of National Defence has mobilized 5,627 officers and soldiers along with 254 vehicles of various types to continue building 382 houses for flood-hit residents in central Vietnam, with the goal of completing them before the 2026 Lunar New Year Festival (Tet).

A historic spell of torrential rain and flooding from November 16 to 22 caused severe damage to communities across the region. Amid the widespread devastation, the timely presence of the armed forces has become a firm source of support for affected people.

In particular, the Da Nang Military Command has deployed nearly 500 officers, soldiers and standing militia members to Dak Lak province to help local people rebuild homes. Forces have been assigned to the hardest-hit areas, especially mountainous communes where residents face the greatest difficulties. Priority is being given to speeding up the repair and construction of 275 houses that were destroyed, lost roofs or suffered serious damage, with special attention to policy beneficiary families and those in difficult circumstances.

Soldiers of Division 315 (Military Region 5) build new houses and repair homes for families whose houses collapsed, were destroyed or swept away by historic floods in November. (Photo: VNA)

At present, armed forces from agencies and units across five provinces and cities under Military Region 5 – Da Nang, Quang Ngai, Gia Lai, Khanh Hoa and Dak Lak – are making all-out efforts to assist residents in rebuilding their homes. Just one day after the Prime Minister issued a direction on implementing the Quang Trung Campaign, Military Region 5 had deployed 80 construction teams, each comprising 12-15 officers and soldiers, assigned to 80 locations to build 213 houses damaged in Gia Lai, Dak Lak and Khanh Hoa.

In the final days of the year, as cold air continues to bring persistent rain to the central city of Hue, construction sites in Loc An and Khe Tre remain busy and urgent. The bustling atmosphere reflects the strong determination of the entire political system under the Quang Trung Campaign to ensure residents can enjoy Tet in solid, warm new homes.

Khe Tre is a mountainous area among the hardest hit in Hue by the historic floods. According to Tran Van Quang, Vice Chairman of the Khe Tre People’s Committee, 10 households in the commune were directly affected in terms of housing, while nearly 100 others are located in areas at risk of landslides.

With support from various units, newly built houses receive funding ranging from VND160 million (US$6,081) to VND240 million each, and their foundations have largely been completed. In addition, seven houses with minor damage are being urgently repaired, while local authorities, in coordination with the military, are reinforcing embankments in areas at risk of landslides. The target is to complete all new houses by January 31, 2026, and all repair works by December 31, 2025.

Vietnamplus