Vietnam Railways offers free transportation of bricks for “Quang Trung Campaign”

On December 14, Vietnam Railways Corporation transported 400,000 bricks from Bim Son Station in Thanh Hoa Province to Hoa Da Station in Tuy An Nam Commune, Dak Lak Province, in an effort to support housing construction in the Central region.

Vietnam Railways delivers one million bricks free of charge to support the construction and repair of homes for storm-affected communities in the Central region.

This batch of bricks is part of a broader plan to transport one million bricks free of charge, aimed at accelerating the implementation of the “Quang Trung Campaign,” aimed at building and repairing homes for residents whose houses were severely damaged by the late October–early November 2025 floods.

The remaining bricks from the one million total will be delivered in subsequent train shipments. Currently, railway units are working closely with local authorities to ensure that all materials reach the right locations at the right time, supporting the effective construction and repair of homes for affected communities.

Previously, Vietnam Railways Corporation organized the free transportation of more than 31,000 packages, equivalent to 500 tons, including food, essential supplies, emergency relief items, clothing, and educational materials. These donations, contributed by associations, charitable organizations, and local authorities, were delivered to support people in the Central region.

By Bich Quyen—Translated by Kim Khanh

