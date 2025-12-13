National

Upgrade of tomb of Uncle Ho’s mother inaugurated in Hue

SGGP

On December 12, the Ho Chi Minh Museum in Hue City inaugurated the restoration and upgrade of the tomb relic of Ms. Hoang Thi Loan, mother of President Ho Chi Minh.

screenshot-2025-12-13-051525-7256-4434.png
Ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the inauguration of the tomb of Uncle Ho’s mother in Hue City (Photo: SGGP)

The project includes restoration of the memorial stele house, foundation reinforcement, stone paving of the courtyard, construction of a new gate, landscape improvements with additional greenery and stone benches, and completion of lighting, water supply, and security camera systems, as well as the reorganization of signboards and auxiliary structures, with a total investment of VND1.5 billion (US$57,000).

Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh Museum in Hue City, Nguyen Hong Hanh, stated that the restoration and upgrade project adheres to the principle of preserving the original structure of the stele house built in 1990, while harmonizing with the surrounding pine forest on the western side of Ban Mountain.

Ms. Hoang Thi Loan, born in 1868 in Nghe An and passed away in 1901 in Hue City, was originally buried at the site located on the western side of Ban Mountain, An Cuu Ward, Hue City. In 1922, her remains were relocated to her hometown. In 1990, a memorial stele house was constructed at the original grave site, and the site has since undergone further restoration and enhancement. In 2008, it was officially recognized as a provincial-level heritage site of the former Thua Thien Hue Province.

By Van Thang – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

tomb of Uncle Ho’s mother Hoang Thi Loan Hue City restoration and upgrade

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn