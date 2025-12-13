Upgrade of tomb of Uncle Ho’s mother inaugurated in Hue

On December 12, the Ho Chi Minh Museum in Hue City inaugurated the restoration and upgrade of the tomb relic of Ms. Hoang Thi Loan, mother of President Ho Chi Minh.

Ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the inauguration of the tomb of Uncle Ho’s mother in Hue City (Photo: SGGP)

The project includes restoration of the memorial stele house, foundation reinforcement, stone paving of the courtyard, construction of a new gate, landscape improvements with additional greenery and stone benches, and completion of lighting, water supply, and security camera systems, as well as the reorganization of signboards and auxiliary structures, with a total investment of VND1.5 billion (US$57,000).

Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh Museum in Hue City, Nguyen Hong Hanh, stated that the restoration and upgrade project adheres to the principle of preserving the original structure of the stele house built in 1990, while harmonizing with the surrounding pine forest on the western side of Ban Mountain.

Ms. Hoang Thi Loan, born in 1868 in Nghe An and passed away in 1901 in Hue City, was originally buried at the site located on the western side of Ban Mountain, An Cuu Ward, Hue City. In 1922, her remains were relocated to her hometown. In 1990, a memorial stele house was constructed at the original grave site, and the site has since undergone further restoration and enhancement. In 2008, it was officially recognized as a provincial-level heritage site of the former Thua Thien Hue Province.

By Van Thang – Translated by Kim Khanh