Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC reviews land use extensions for economic organizations through 2030

SGGPO

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Bui Xuan Cuong, has signed a document conveying directives from Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc regarding the review of land use purpose of economic organizations through December 31, 2030.

quy-hoach-908-8613.jpg
A corner of Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, economic organizations that use the land for the correct purposes, comply with land laws and do not cause environmental pollution, even if their land use is inconsistent with the planning, may still be considered for continued land use through the end of 2030. This policy aims to facilitate business operations while ensuring legal compliance.

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has assigned the Department of Agriculture and Environment to coordinate with relevant departments and agencies in urgently reviewing and inspecting specific cases. The findings are to be promptly reported and submitted to the municipal People’s Committee for appropriate consideration and decision-making.

During implementation, authorities are required to ensure objectivity, adhere to timelines and deadlines, and maintain the effectiveness of the review process. They must also update relevant legal regulations to provide accurate advice to competent authorities.

By Thanh Hien – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

land use extensions economic organizations land use purpose of economic organizations use the land for the correct purposes

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn