HCMC reviews land use extensions for economic organizations through 2030

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Bui Xuan Cuong, has signed a document conveying directives from Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc regarding the review of land use purpose of economic organizations through December 31, 2030.

A corner of Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, economic organizations that use the land for the correct purposes, comply with land laws and do not cause environmental pollution, even if their land use is inconsistent with the planning, may still be considered for continued land use through the end of 2030. This policy aims to facilitate business operations while ensuring legal compliance.

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has assigned the Department of Agriculture and Environment to coordinate with relevant departments and agencies in urgently reviewing and inspecting specific cases. The findings are to be promptly reported and submitted to the municipal People’s Committee for appropriate consideration and decision-making.

During implementation, authorities are required to ensure objectivity, adhere to timelines and deadlines, and maintain the effectiveness of the review process. They must also update relevant legal regulations to provide accurate advice to competent authorities.

By Thanh Hien – Translated by Kim Khanh