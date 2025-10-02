Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC raises awareness of oil infrastructure security, fight against IUU fishing

The Ho Chi Minh City Border Guard Command, in coordination with PetroVietnam Exploration Production Corporation (PVEP), held a conference to raise awareness on ensuring the security and safety of offshore oil and gas facilities on October 2.

The Ho Chi Minh City Border Guard Command, and PetroVietnam Exploration Production Corporation (PVEP), organize a conference to raise awareness on ensuring the security and safety of offshore oil and gas facilities on October 2. (Photo: SGGP)

The event also included communications on combating illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

The conference was attended by Colonel Nguyen Van Tien, Deputy Political Commissar of the Ho Chi Minh City Border Guard Command; representatives from PVEP; and more than 200 local fishermen and vessel owners.

During the working session, local fishermen were briefed on the importance of offshore oil and gas facilities, including the pipeline systems; potential threats to the security and safety of exploration and extraction operations; preventive measures against incidents and accidents; as well as legal regulations related to the safety corridors surrounding petroleum infrastructure.

The conference also emphasized regulations on preventing illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, particularly recent updates regarding the handling of violations.

On this occasion, PVEP and the Ho Chi Minh City Border Guard Command presented 10 bicycles, worth approximately VND30 million (US$1,136), to students from underprivileged fishing families and five gifts to exemplary fishermen in recognition of their contributions to safeguarding the security and safety of offshore oil and gas facilities, as well as protecting national sovereignty over Vietnam’s seas and islands.

Local fishermen are briefed on the importance of offshore oil and gas facilities. (Photo: SGGP)
PVEP and the Ho Chi Minh City Border Guard Command presents 10 bicycles to students from underprivileged fishing families in Long Hai Commune. (Photo: SGGP)
By Manh Thang – Translated by Kim Khanh

