HCMC provides training before census information collection in April

The HCMC Statistics Office yesterday hosted a two-day training session on mid-term population and housing information collection in the city.

Participants in the training session for the mid-term census process in HCMC in 2024



In the training, participants learned about different methods for the mid-term census process in 2024 and were instructed to install and use a specialized software piece for electronic investigation forms as well as the corresponding website to perform their duty.

A new point in this upcoming census process is the inclusion of foreign households, using a separate form in multiple languages.

The census process in HCMC happens from April 1-30, 2024. The subjects of this process are households and their accommodation, the residents who are actually living in each household (including people in the armed forces and those with foreign nationality living in the household), exclusive of people living in separate management areas of the military and police.

The census process collects information on the seven fields of:

Demographic information of all household members;

Migration;

Education;

Marital status;

Birth history of women from 10-49 years old;

Deceased people;

Housing and living conditions.

During the process, investigators visit each household to directly interview and input information in corresponding e-forms via CAPI smart mobile devices.

The results will be announced at the end of this year, followed by professional analyses next year.

The 2024 mid-term census process is carried out nationwide to collect necessary population and housing information. This will be used as a foundation to evaluate the results of the socio-economic growth plan in the 2021-2025 period; to develop suitable population and housing policies for the new Socio-economic Growth Plan in the 2026-2030 Period; and to update the database for population growth analysis and forecast in the whole country and each locality.

By Hong Hai – Translated by Yen Nhi