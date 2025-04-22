HCMC proposes to add metro line connecting Can Gio to key investment projects

The People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has proposed the Prime Minister to approve the supplement of the metro line connecting downtown HCMC to Can Gio District in the list of key investment projects.

Under the Prime Minister’s directive to accelerate the implementation of urban railway projects, the municipal People's Committee yesterday submitted a proposal requesting approval for the additional metro line to the list of projects under Resolution No. 188/2025/QH15 dated February 19, 2025, by the National Assembly.

At the same time, the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City proposed the application of special mechanisms and policies to expedite the investment preparation and actual implementation of the project.

According to the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, this metro line has already been included in the city's planning for the 2021–2030 period, with a vision to 2050, which was approved by the Prime Minister in Decision No. 1711/QD-TTg dated December 31, 2024.

This is urban railway line No. 12 which is set to be considered to have great potential in connecting the city center with Can Gio District, a coastal area with strategic plans for eco-tourism, urban development, and the marine economy.

The proposed metro line is expected to be approximately 48.7 kilometers long.

It would start on Nguyen Van Linh Street, at Nguyen Thi Thap and Ly Phuc Man intersection, in Binh Thuan Ward, District 7, heading to the direction of Nguyen Luong Bang Street and Rung Sac Road, and ending at a 39-hectare site near the Can Gio sea reclamation tourism urban area project in Long Hoa Commune, Can Gio District.

