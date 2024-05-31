Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC proposes cooperation areas with South Australia

SGGP

The two sides could explore opportunities to implement cooperative projects related to waste management, green infrastructure, and renewable energy.

screenshot-12-3018.png.jpg

On May 30, Mr. Nguyen Van Dung, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee, received a delegation from South Australia led by Mr. Joe Szakacs, Minister for Trade and Investment of South Australia, who paid a courtesy visit during their trip to the city.

At the meeting, Mr. Nguyen Van Dung introduced some new policies of HCMC and proposed several areas of potential cooperation between the city and South Australia. These areas include high-tech agriculture, renewable energy, technology transfer, digital research and development, artificial intelligence, smart city development, automation, environmental protection, and pollution control.

In particular, the two sides could explore opportunities to implement cooperative projects related to waste management, green infrastructure, and renewable energy. Additionally, HCMC encourages cooperation in education and skill development and promotes cultural exchange programs and tourism initiatives.

In response, Mr. Joe Szakacs agreed, stating that South Australia and HCMC share a very close and profound cultural and economic partnership. The focus of South Australia's economic transition in the coming time also prioritizes the development of green industries, energy transformation, and green agriculture to achieve carbon neutrality policies. Currently, renewable energy, wind power, and solar power are key sectors of South Australia.

Both sides affirmed that the relationship between the two countries has become increasingly politically and diplomatically reliable and strategic and that economic, trade, and investment cooperation has also become more effective. On this foundation, both sides committed to enhancing cooperative relations in potential and needed areas, strongly supporting businesses from both countries in seizing cooperation opportunities.

By Xuan Hanh – Translated by Thuy Doan

Tags

HCMC South Australia Mr. Joe Szakacs Minister for Trade and Investment of South Australia Mr. Nguyen Van Dung Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn