HCMC proposes cooperation areas with South Australia

On May 30, Mr. Nguyen Van Dung, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee, received a delegation from South Australia led by Mr. Joe Szakacs, Minister for Trade and Investment of South Australia, who paid a courtesy visit during their trip to the city.

At the meeting, Mr. Nguyen Van Dung introduced some new policies of HCMC and proposed several areas of potential cooperation between the city and South Australia. These areas include high-tech agriculture, renewable energy, technology transfer, digital research and development, artificial intelligence, smart city development, automation, environmental protection, and pollution control.

In particular, the two sides could explore opportunities to implement cooperative projects related to waste management, green infrastructure, and renewable energy. Additionally, HCMC encourages cooperation in education and skill development and promotes cultural exchange programs and tourism initiatives.

In response, Mr. Joe Szakacs agreed, stating that South Australia and HCMC share a very close and profound cultural and economic partnership. The focus of South Australia's economic transition in the coming time also prioritizes the development of green industries, energy transformation, and green agriculture to achieve carbon neutrality policies. Currently, renewable energy, wind power, and solar power are key sectors of South Australia.

Both sides affirmed that the relationship between the two countries has become increasingly politically and diplomatically reliable and strategic and that economic, trade, and investment cooperation has also become more effective. On this foundation, both sides committed to enhancing cooperative relations in potential and needed areas, strongly supporting businesses from both countries in seizing cooperation opportunities.

By Xuan Hanh – Translated by Thuy Doan