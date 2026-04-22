Ho Chi Minh City promotes application of AI to prevent occupational accidents

Ho Chi Minh City will organize the 2026 Action Month for Occupational Safety and Health from May 1 to May 31 across the entire city.

Workers at CODECO Food and Agricultural Products Import-Export Joint Stock Company are processing agricultural products. (Photo: SGGP)

The Action Month focuses on innovation in management and the strong application of technology, including artificial intelligence (AI), to prevent occupational accidents and occupational diseases at an early stage through a proactive, preventive approach.

According to the plan issued by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Home Affairs, this year’s theme is “Innovating management and enhancing the effectiveness of occupational safety and health in the digital era,” emphasizing the role of science and technology, particularly artificial intelligence (AI), in preventing and reducing occupational accidents and diseases, as well as improving labor productivity.

The 2026 Action Month for Occupational Safety and Health aims to create a peak period for communication efforts and promote concrete action programs on the prevention of occupational accidents and diseases across all levels, sectors, localities, and enterprises. The city prioritizes the application of digital technology and artificial intelligence (AI) in communication, training, monitoring, and evaluation activities to improve the effectiveness of occupational safety management.

Within the framework of the Action Month, a range of activities will be implemented, including intensified communication campaigns and guidance on safe working skills for employees. Conferences and thematic seminars will also be organized to identify risks, share practical experience, and address challenges in implementation.

In addition, inspection and supervision activities will be strengthened in high-risk sectors and industries such as construction, mechanical engineering, chemicals, electricity, and pressure equipment in order to promptly detect and handle violations and prevent risks.

Furthermore, the city will organize training programs and legal consultancy sessions on occupational safety and health for enterprises and workers. At the same time, it will encourage enterprises to visit, provide support, and offer assistance to workers affected by occupational accidents and occupational diseases.

By Cam Nuong – Translated by Kim Khanh