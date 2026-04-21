Many facilities serving children and adolescents fall into disrepair

On April 21, a delegation led by Head of the Culture and Social Affairs Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council, Cao Thanh Binh, conducted a field survey at healthcare and cultural-sports establishments in the area of Ba Ria–Vung Tau.

Collapsed wall sections at the children’s talent training area of the Ba Ria – Vung Tau Youth Cultural House (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation conducted on-site inspections at the Public Service Delivery Center, Vung Tau Ward’s health station, Ba Ria–Vung Tau Youth Cultural House, Lam Son Stadium, the multi-purpose sports arena, and Chau Duc Commune’s health station.

At the Ba Ria – Vung Tau Youth Cultural House, representatives of the facility reported that many components have severely deteriorated after prolonged use. Notably, the children’s talent training area no longer meets safety standards and has been suspended for nearly three years. This has directly affected the learning, cultural activities, and skills development needs of local children and adolescents.

In addition, the system of infrastructure—including sports grounds, equipment, and electricity and water supply—has become outdated and degraded, falling short of the requirements for organizing large-scale activities. The facility’s representatives proposed that competent authorities soon consider investment in reconstruction and comprehensive renovation to ensure safety and enhance service quality.

Collapsed wall sections at the children’s talent training area of the Ba Ria – Vung Tau Youth Cultural House (Photo: SGGP)

Through the survey, the delegation also noted that the Vung Tau Ward Public Service Delivery Center is currently tasked with managing multiple sectors ranging from culture and sports to environmental services. However, the system of cultural and sports facilities remains insufficient and lacks synchronization, falling short of meeting residents’ needs.

Speaking at the working session, Head of the Culture and Social Affairs Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council, Cao Thanh Binh, acknowledged the proposals and recommendations raised by local units. He requested the Department of Construction coordinate with relevant agencies to urgently conduct further assessments and develop investment plans for the reconstruction of deteriorated facilities, with priority given to those serving children and adolescents.

The wall in the talent training area is no longer structurally safe. (Photo: SGGP)

Lam Son Stadium has deteriorated and requires renovation. (Photo: SGGP)

Head of the Culture and Social Affairs Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council, Cao Thanh Binh, speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

By Nguyen Nam – Translated by Kim Khanh