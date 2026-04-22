Ho Chi Minh City

Danish businesses praise Ho Chi Minh City’s investment environment

SGGP

Danish companies expressed optimism about Ho Chi Minh City’s investment environment and its commitment to sustainable growth.

As of April 21, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Cong Vinh met with Nicolai Prytz, Ambassador of Denmark to Vietnam, and Jesper Hassellund Mikkelsen, Senior Vice President for Operations at LEGO Group (Denmark).

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Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Cong Vinh speaks at the reception. (Photo: SGGP/ Minh Chau)

At the meeting, the Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee commended the Danish Embassy for its role in strengthening cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City and Danish partners. He affirmed that the city fully supports LEGO’s green and sustainable development strategy, particularly its commitment to using clean energy in production.

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Ambassador of Denmark to Vietnam Nicolai Prytz speaks at the reception. (Photo: SGGP/ Minh Chau)

The city has tasked the management board of VSIP 3 Industrial Park with coordinating with relevant agencies to review and report on mechanisms for purchasing clean electricity. Drawing on these results, authorities will engage with businesses to propose regulation-aligned solutions.

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Overview of the reception (Photo: SGGP/ Minh Chau)
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Delegates attend the reception. (Photo: SGGP/ Minh Chau)

Ambassador Nicolai Prytz emphasized that Vietnam is one of Denmark’s key partners in the region. Danish companies, he noted, highly appreciate the investment environment in Vietnam in general and Ho Chi Minh City in particular. He also revealed that Denmark plans to open a Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City by the end of this year.

By Minh Chau- Translated by Huyen Huong

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Ho Chi Minh City’s investment environment Danish businesses Ambassador of Denmark to Vietnam LEGO Group

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