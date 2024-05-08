HCMC proposes adjustment to regulations on urban planning

The HCMC delegation of National Assembly (NA) deputies on May 7 conducted an inspection of the implementation of legal regulations on urban and rural planning in the city in the 2010-2023 period.

Deputy Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee, Bui Xuan Cuong, speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the working session with the delegation of NA deputies of the city, Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Planning and Investment Truong Trung Kien said that in the 2010-2023 period, the municipal People's Committee completed the approval of general planning adjustments for districts, the 1/2000 scale zoning plan for urban areas, and the city’s architectural management regulations on schedule.

The HCMC People's Committee has approved the 1/2000 scale zoning plan with around 600 projects covering a total area of nearly 88,263 hectares.

At the meeting (Photo: SGGP)

Deputy Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee, Bui Xuan Cuong, proposed that the Ministry of Planning and Investment give instructions for the implementation of standard data structures to be integrated into GIS at various planning levels. It allows types of plans to be set, approved, and integrated into a common database at the national and regional levels with the goal of providing synchronized, unified, comprehensive, accurate, and timely information for planning evaluation, approval, adjustment, and implementation.

The city also suggested that the Ministry of Construction promptly launch a list of urban development programs and projects in Vietnam to respond to climate change by 2025 and provide guidance for implementation.

In his conclusion, Ha Phuoc Thang, deputy head of the HCMC delegation of National Assembly deputies, suggested the People's Committee of the city continuously implement works in accordance with the Resolution of the HCMC People's Council on urban and rural planning in the city, especially the general planning for HCMC and Thu Duc City, and Coastal Spatial Planning, and give opinions to complete the draft Law on Urban Planning and Rural Planning.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh