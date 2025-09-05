HCMC proposes 3 fields of cooperation with Oregon, U.S.

Permanent Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Pham Thanh Kien welcomed a working delegation from the U.S. state of Oregon on the afternoon of September 5.

Permanent Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Pham Thanh Kien on Friday welcomed a delegation from the U.S. state of Oregon, led by Representative Daniel Nguyen, Chair of the House Committee on Economic Development, Small Business, and Trade, and member of the Oregon Legislative Information Committee.

At the meeting, Vice Chairman Pham Thanh Kien highlighted that the United States is one of Vietnam’s key trading partners, ranking ninth among countries and territories with close economic ties. He expressed Ho Chi Minh City’s desire to strengthen cooperation with Oregon, particularly in strategic sectors that match the development priorities of both sides.



Introducing the city’s investment potential, Mr. Pham Thanh Kien proposed three priority areas for collaboration, comprising healthcare and biotechnology by upgrading Ho Chi Minh City’s medical facilities to regional and international standards, while promoting joint research and applications in biotechnology; consumer goods manufacturing, especially in food and beverages, where Oregon’s strengths can help the city expand its participation in global value chains; high-tech agriculture, through cooperation in seed research and the application of advanced technologies in agricultural production, supporting sustainable growth.



He also voiced interest in attracting businesses from Oregon’s “Silicon Forest”, a hub for high-tech industries, particularly semiconductors, to explore investment and partnership opportunities in the city.

Permanent Vice Chairman Pham Thanh Kien noted that Oregon has served as the U.S. Government’s focal point for promoting relations with Vietnam since 2015, creating a favorable foundation for expanding ties. He suggested that both sides move forward with signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council and the Oregon State Legislature, laying the groundwork for concrete cooperation programs in the future.

Representative Daniel Nguyen affirmed Oregon’s commitment to enhancing cooperation with Ho Chi Minh City across culture, economy, trade, transportation, and tourism. He highlighted Oregon’s interest in supporting the city’s efforts in smart-city development, infrastructure improvement, and sustainable growth.

Delegation members also stressed the importance of food security for a metropolis of more than 14 million residents, identifying it as a shared priority for future collaboration.



The U.S. side reaffirmed its commitment to working with Ho Chi Minh City to identify strategic areas of partnership, thereby building a stronger foundation for long-term cooperation.



Both sides agreed that this face-to-face dialogue has opened new prospects for strategic collaboration, serving as a springboard to address current trade challenges, expand opportunities for mutual development, and deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and the United States.

