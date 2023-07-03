HCMC presents special art program marking 325th founding anniversary

A special art program celebrating the 325th founding anniversary of the old Saigon-Cho Lon-Gia Dinh area and HCMC, and 47 years since the city named after President Ho Chi Minh was held at the 23-9 (September 23rd) Park in District 1 on July 2.

Attending the event was Chairman of the People’s Committee Phan Van Mai,, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front in HCMC Tran Kim Yen, Secretary of the Party Committee of District 1 To Thi Bich Chau, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Van Dung, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc and a large number of local people.

The old Saigon – Gia Dinh land was proud of bearing the name of President Ho Chi Minh to pay tribute to Uncle Ho for his national salvation journey and honor the tenacious spirit in struggling for independence, building, and development process of citizens.

After 47 years since Saigon – Gia Dinh was officially named after President Ho Chi Minh, the southern metropolis has become a large center for economy, culture, education, science, and technology, and a venue for international exchanges and integration. The Party, Government and the people of the city have always promoted heroic tradition, solidarity and unification, dynamism and creativity as well as strived to overcome difficulties and challenges to develop the city.

The program was performed by artists of the HCMC Music Center, managed by art director, Meritorious Artist Nguyen Thi Thanh Thuy and directed by Duong Thao.