HCMC Police grant 1,000 psychiatric patients ID cards

More than 1,000 psychiatric patients under treatment at Thu Duc Psychiatric-Mental Health Nursing Center were granted citizen identification cards on June 20.

Accoridngly, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security collaborated with the Police Department for Administrative Management of Social Order (C06) under the Ministry of Public Security and Thu Duc City to perform citizen database collection to grant psychiatric patients citizen identity cards at Thu Duc Psychiatric-Mental Health Nursing Center.

Statistics show that there are over 3,000 people under special circumstances including those who are homeless, mentally ill, poor and near-poor households and HIV-infected cases in the city. They have been mostly gathered at the center and social welfare establishments in the city.

In the upcoming time, the municipal Department of Public Security will continue to collect citizen database to grant citizen identity cards, settle residence and issue chip-based ID cards at other social protection centers and establishments throughout the city.