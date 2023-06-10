HCMC Police commend individuals, collectives in peak time of granting ID cards

The Ho Chi Minh City Police commended and honored 61 collectives and 742 individuals for their outstanding efforts in granting citizen identification cards and e-identity accounts.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security yesterday held a conference to review the situation and results of the collection of documents for granting citizen identification cards and e-identity accounts in the peak period of May 9 to May 31.

On the occasion, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security also launched the campaign of activating the level 2 identity accounts.

Accordingly, the Municipal Department of Public Security has basically completed the criteria of granting chip-based citizen identification cards for 115,828 cases, reaching 99.33 percent of the assigned set target of the Police Department for Administrative Management of Social Order (C06) under the Ministry of Public Security.

Speaking at the conference, Major General Le Hong Nam, Director of the Municipal Public Security Department praised and highly appreciated the working spirit of all officers, soldiers, especially individuals with their outstanding achievements during the peak period.

The director of the Municipal Public Security Department required the units to strictly implement appropriate solutions to ensure the reception of granting the remaining citizen identification cards in the city before June 15.