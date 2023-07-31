HCMC plans to nurture young people to be future leaders

Ho Chi Minh City planned to nurture talents who will be city leaders in the upcoming time.





The municipal People's Committee has just issued a plan to accelerate the implementation of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Project No. 01-DA/TU on supporting and developing young talents and future leaders of Ho Chi Minh City from 2020 to 2025 ( or Project 01).

The plan aims to make the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City’s guidelines real tasks as well as to carry out feasible solutions to improve the quality of training and fostering of civil servants and public employees, especially young people in state agencies and organizations.

Along with that is the synchronous and effective implementation of policies to attract experts and scientists and utilize talents in association with science and technology development, and strongly promote human potential in a bid to make a breakthrough during the city’s sustainable economic, cultural and social development.

Last but not least, the plan aims to create motivation in training high-quality human resources for key industries and sectors using high technologies, high-added value, and key products to meet socio-economic development requirements.