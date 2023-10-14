HCMC pioneers in installation of more solar panels on house roofs

In the current context of electricity shortages, the rooftop solar power projects to use abundant solar energy in the southern provinces are of greater interest. Ho Chi Minh City pioneered in installation of more solar panels on house roofs.

According to experts, investing in rooftop solar power is both beneficial to oneself and to society, so investment should be encouraged.

According to the World Bank’s report on the technical assessment of rooftop solar energy potential in Vietnam in 2017, rooftop solar power potential in Ho Chi Minh City is estimated at about 6,300MW. According to a leader of the Department of Industry and Trade of Ho Chi Minh City, the city's installation of more solar panels on the roofs of state administrative agencies and public service units has been encouraging people and businesses to participate in installing rooftop solar power.

Meanwhile, Secretary of the Party Committee of the Board of Members of Ho Chi Minh City Electricity Corporation (EVNHCMC) Pham Quoc Bao said that based on specific policies according to the National Assembly’s Resolution 98, EVNHCMC will coordinate with the Department of Industry and Trade and relevant sectors in developing the city's program implementation plan. In the immediate future, EVNHCMC will support agencies and units in the process of installing rooftop solar power systems according to the current regulations.

Simultaneously, it will monitor the installation of rooftop solar panels to ensure that the city's power system is safe and stably operated.

By the end of 2022, Ho Chi Minh City had 14,142 solar power systems with a total installed capacity of 355MWp, accounting for only 3.7 percent of the country's total solar power installation capacity meanwhile the city's potential to exploit rooftop solar power resources is huge. According to EVNHCMC’s preliminary calculations, the potential of rooftop solar power at offices in Ho Chi Minh City has a total capacity of about 166MWp.