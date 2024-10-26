HCMC, Pinar del Rio Province (Cuba) promote bilateral cooperation

Emphasizing the enduring friendship between Vietnam and Cuba, Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc affirmed that Vietnam—and particularly HCMC—continues to hold Cuba and its people in high regard.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Nguyen Phuoc Loc, meets with First Secretary of the Pinar del Rio Provincial Party Committee, Yamile Ramos Cordero.

On the afternoon of October 25, Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, welcomed Ms. Yamile Ramos Cordero, Member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and First Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee of Pinar del Rio, Cuba.

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc conveyed his pleasure in welcoming Ms. Yamile Ramos Cordero and the delegation from Pinar del Rio Province to HCMC. Emphasizing the enduring friendship between Vietnam and Cuba, he affirmed that Vietnam—and particularly HCMC—continues to hold Cuba and its people in high regard. Bilateral cooperation has steadily strengthened, as seen through frequent visits by Cuban delegations to HCMC and reciprocal visits by HCMC delegations to Cuba.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Nguyen Phuoc Loc, meets with First Secretary of the Pinar del Rio Provincial Party Committee, Yamile Ramos Cordero.

As a leader in fostering international cooperation, Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc voiced hope that HCMC and Cuba—and specifically, HCMC and Pinar del Rio Province—will soon launch more targeted collaborative programs across various fields, including healthcare, to further enhance the relationship between the two sides.

Recognizing the development goals and direction of Pinar del Rio, the Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee expressed confidence that the province would achieve notable milestones in socio-economic development in the coming time. He also anticipated that the Pinar del Rio delegation would find success and meaningful outcomes during their visit to HCMC.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Nguyen Phuoc Loc, presents a souvenir to First Secretary of the Pinar del Rio Provincial Party Committee, Yamile Ramos Cordero.

Thanking the HCMC leadership for the warm welcome, Ms. Yamile Ramos Cordero provided details of the delegation’s mission and progress in Vietnam. The First Secretary of the Pinar del Rio Provincial Party Committee shared satisfaction in seeing that cooperation between Cuba and Vietnam—and specifically between Cuba and HCMC—remains strong, fully reflecting the spirit of traditional friendship between the two nations.

After sharing insights into Cuba's current economic conditions and Pinar del Rio’s strengths, such as tourism, Ms. Yamile Ramos Cordero underscored the considerable potential for deeper cooperation between Pinar del Rio and HCMC.

He emphasized that every Cuban holds close to heart the words of Cuban leader Fidel Castro: “For Vietnam, Cuba is willing to shed its blood.” With this sentiment, Ms. Yamile Ramos Cordero expressed confidence that the cherished friendship between Cuba and Vietnam will continue to thrive in the years to come.

Delegates at the meeting

By Minh Chau – Translated by Thuy Doan