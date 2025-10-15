Party chief orders removal of bottlenecks in implementing Resolution 57

Removing institutional bottlenecks must be treated as the top-priority breakthrough task in promoting science and technology, innovation, and national digital transformation in the spirit of the Politburo’s Resolution 57.

Party General Secretary To Lam speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary To Lam stated at a meeting on October 15. The meeting, hosted by the Central Steering Committee for the Development of Science, Technology, Innovation, and Digital Transformation, aims to review the implementation of Resolution 57 on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation in the last nine months.

Party General Secretary To Lam, who is also Head of the Steering Committee, emphasized that implementing Resolution 57 is a top priority and a key driver for strategic breakthroughs, thus transforming the country’s development model and establishing a new growth model in line with the spirit of the 13th Party Central Committee’s 13th meeting.

He praised the efforts of all levels and sectors, highlighting the Central Steering Committee’s decisive role in guiding and monitoring implementation, which has yielded concrete results. He also thanked domestic and international experts, as well as overseas Vietnamese, for their support of Resolution 57.

The leader stressed the need to strictly follow the directives of the 13th Party Central Committee’s 13th meeting, adhere to timelines without delay or avoidance, promptly address overdue tasks, and ensure sufficient resources for the scheme, aiming for concrete and measurable results rather than formalistic reports.

It is necessary to build an ecosystem and strongly mobilize social resources, placing businesses at the center to fully tap private resources for science and technology development and innovation, he said.

Party General Secretary To Lam chairs the meeting on October 15 (Photo: VNA)

Citizens’ and businesses’ satisfaction and trust should be the benchmark, he said, calling for comprehensive digitalization of processes and the implementation of “all-in-one public service” based on interconnected data.

He ordered the “breakthrough implementation governance model” for complex and cross-sectoral tasks in the coming period. He stressed that all agencies, especially leaders, must set examples and be accountable to the Party, the State, and the people for performing tasks, ensuring timely completion, practical relevance, and effective results.

Party agencies from the central to local levels must implement their digital transformation plan for Party organizations effectively and follow the set roadmap, he went on.

The Party chief emphasized the importance of closely monitoring the development and quality of national databases, the efficient use and disbursement of state budget funds, and the real outcomes of science and technology commercialization. He also called for independent and substantive social supervision and feedback on the quality of scientific research, innovation, online public services, and the implementation of national databases that directly impact citizens.

Each member of the Steering Committee and heads of sectors must maintain a pioneering and exemplary spirit—truly “talk less, act more, decisively and effectively.” They must implement initiatives within their agencies and units and submit recommendations to the Steering Committee on actions that bring benefits beyond their own sectors.

A decisive, transparent, and consistent approach is needed to implement these major directions, the Party leader said.

Vietnamplus