HCMC strives to complete 183 kilometers of metro lines by 2035

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai, chaired a meeting to listen to a report on the city’s urban railway system development project on May 9.

HCMC's metro line 1 (Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien) is expected to be operational for commercial use starting in the fourth quarter of this year. (Photo: SGGP)

The meeting also collected opinions from experts of relevant departments and units in accordance with the Politburo's Conclusion No. 49-KL/TW on the development orientation of Vietnam's railway transport to 2030 with a vision towards 2045.

Speaking at the event, Director of the Department of Transport Tran Quang Lam said that the Department of Transport in coordination with relevant departments has built the project to develop the urban railway network in HCMC by 2035 and new routes which will be added to the adjustment of HCMC's master plan to 2040 with a vision to 2060.

Accordingly, HCMC will complete six metro lines running around 183 kilometers by 2035, and plan additional 168.36 kilometers, raising the total length of metro routes to more than 351 kilometers. By 2060, the city will finish metro lines 8, 9, and 10, raising the total length of metro routes to more than 510 kilometers. The estimated total investment is VND824,495 billion (US$32.3 billion).

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai delivers his speech at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Most experts said that the projects need to focus on clarifying investment forms, funding sources, mobilizing financial resources, breakthrough mechanisms and new special policies beyond Resolution 98, mechanisms for land recovery, especially financial mechanisms to achieve the project's highest goals, and defining transit-oriented development (TOD) model.

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai requested the director of the Department of Transport and members of the task force along with relevant departments to submit their opinions and advice to the Department of Transport no later than Monday evening on May 13.

HCMC will complete and submit its urban railway system development project to the Ministry of Transport in May. (Photo: SGGP)

The Department of Transport of the city will collect opinions and send them to the municipal People's Committee on May 15 before submitting them to the Ministry of Transport.

The Department of Planning and Investment is responsible for reviewing and updating the plans synchronously in accordance with the city's general planning. The Department of Natural Resources and Environment has been assigned to provide specific documents on mechanisms and plans for land recovery and site clearance. The Department of Finance will conduct a detailed research on mechanisms for funding sources and issues related to funding sources.

HCMC will propose the Government and the National Assembly issue decrees and resolutions to grant authority to the city to carry out the projects, Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai said.

By Quoc Hung - Translated by Kim Khanh