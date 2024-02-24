Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC’s urban railway system development project to be summited to NA

HCMC will complete the city’s urban railway system development project in March to submit to the National Assembly (NA).

dji-fly-20230829-100404-118-1693278735372-photo-1590jpg-2471.jpg
HCMC’s metro line 1 makes the first trial run last December. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the Office of the HCMC People’s Committee, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai assigned the HCMC Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR) to coordinate with the relevant units to build the HCMC urban railway system development project in accordance with the Politburo's Conclusion No 49-KL/TW on the development orientation of Vietnam's railway transport to 2030 with a vision towards 2045.

The special task group will also collect opinions from experts to finish the city’s urban railway system development project in March to submit to the National Assembly.

In addition, the HCMC Department of Transport will complete the construction project of the Can Gio International Transshipment Port and propose the People’s Committee of the city to send to the Prime Minister before March 5.

By Vo Quoc – Translated by Kim Khanh

