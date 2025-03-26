HCMC People's Committee proposes to revoke over 252 ha of land for 14 projects

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has just proposed the municipal People’s Council to revoke 234.70 hectares of land for projects in the city.

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee proposes to revoke over 252 ha of land for 14 projects in the city. (Photo: SGGP)

There are 9 projects that require 234.70 hectares of land to be acquired.

In addition, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has submitted five projects covering an area of 18.13 hectares that were previously approved in accordance with the list of projects requiring land recovery in resolutions by the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council. However, the land revocation decision has not been implemented yet for over two years.

These projects are public works that serve the essential needs of residents in districts across the city during the process of socio-economic development and urban embellishment and renovation.

The projects include the expansion of road No.8 in District 8’s Ward 5; Tham Luong- Ben Cat canal infrastructure construction and environmental renovation projectin An Phu Ward, District 12; Tu Dinh junction on National Road 1A and Nguyen Van Qua Street in Tan Thoi Hiep and Dong Hung Thuan wards in District 12; the expansion and upgrade of Road HL80B in Hiep Thanh Ward in District 12; the upgrade and reinforcement of the irrigation system on the right bank of the Saigon River from Tra Canal to Vam Thuat River in District 12 and Hoc Mon.

In addition, there are the upgrade and expansion of the drainage system on Lang The canal in Cu Chi District; construction of technical infrastructure for the resettlement area serving the Ho Chi Minh City - Moc Bai expressway project and other projects in Pham Van Coi Commune, Cu Chi District; Ho Chi Minh City - Moc Bai expressway project; constructions of Cong Hon Secondary School and Ba Diem Primary School in Ba Diem Commune, and My Hue Kindergarten 3 in Trung Chanh Commune, and Thoi Tam Thon Secondary School 4 in Thoi Tam Thon Commune in Hoc Mon District; the expansion and upgrade of Road HL80B Road from Nguyen Anh Thu to La Van Khuong streets in Dong Thanh Commune, Hoc Mon District; and the expansion and upgrade of an alley in Hamlet 4, Phuoc Loc Commune, Nha Be District.

By Thanh Hien – Translated by Kim Khanh