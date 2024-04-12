HCMC pays attention to training, healthcare for female officials

On April 11, the HCMC Party Committee held a specialized conference on "Training, Development, and Healthcare for Female Officials to Enhance the Quality of Female Leaders and Managers at All Levels."

Physical, mental well-being care

At present, the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee oversees 206 female officials, representing over 26 percent of the total. Deputy Head of the Organizing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee, Mr. Dinh Thanh Nhan, noted that recently, there has been a focus on training and nurturing young and female officials according to their respective positions. Additionally, the city is also attentive to the healthcare needs of female officials.

Offering further insights into local solutions, Ms. Le Thi Kim Hong, Secretary of the Tan Phu District Party Committee, highlighted that the age limit for participation in the non-concentrated Advanced Political Theory program for women, set at over 38, poses significant challenges for female officials in balancing work and family responsibilities to participate.

Therefore, the HCMC Party Committee should pay attention to the age criteria for female officials to participate in this program and create favorable conditions for them to leverage their capabilities and strengths. Additionally, considerations should be made for policy adjustments to facilitate regular health check-ups for female officials.

During the conference, Director Tran Ngoc Hai of Tu Du Hospital presented the topic "Sharing knowledge about healthcare and nutrition to maintain a healthy and energetic body." Director Hoang Thi Diem Tuyet of Hung Vuong Hospital shared insights on common women's health issues and preventive measures.

Additionally, Dr. Nguyen Trong Hao, Chairman of the Council of Pham Ngoc Thach University of Medicine, presented a specialized report on "Sharing experiences, guiding care practices, and addressing nutritional issues for a healthy body and beautiful skin."

Ms. Van Thi Bach Tuyet, Head of the Organization Committee of the HCMC Party Committee, mentioned that shortly, there will be a concerted effort to provide counsel, adjust, and supplement criteria and ratios for the structure of female officials following Central regulations and the actual situation in HCMC, in preparation for upcoming Party congresses at all levels.

Additionally, there will be a focus on researching and advising on the issuance of regulations and policies to enhance the training and development of female officials, particularly promptly advising on the transfer and promotion to planned positions to prepare a pool of female officials for the next term. Attention will also be given to the planning and allocation of young female officials, ensuring a succession source for female officials.

Deputy Secretary Nguyen Phuoc Loc of the HCMC Party Committee emphasized the committee's keen attention to the participation of female officials across Party Committees at various levels, as well as their involvement in the National Assembly, the HCMC People's Council, and district-level committees.

He underscored the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee's thorough guidance on female official affairs. For units yet to implement the policy stipulating that agencies and units with a female ratio of 30 percent or more must have female key leaders, he urged immediate coordination with relevant units to select female officials meeting the criteria to join the executive committee.

Speaking at the conference, Secretary Nguyen Van Nen of the HCMC Party Committee highlighted that women in general, and female officials in particular, consistently endeavor to quietly overcome all challenges to fulfill the responsibilities entrusted by society. On behalf of the city's leadership, he respectfully acknowledged the contributions of women to the development of HCMC, particularly their efforts during the city’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Secretary Nguyen Van Nen is confident that the female officials of HCMC will continue to uphold spirit and responsibility, contribute more, and persevere to successfully fulfill their tasks in each assigned position, thereby contributing to building HCMC into a more civilized, modern, and compassionate place.

Particularly, he hopes that female staff will continue to actively participate in the task of building Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space in every family, agency, unit, street corner, and job position. The Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee emphasized that in the upcoming period, each executive committee and agency at every level will continue to prioritize improved training, nurturing, and healthcare for female staff, particularly those at the grassroots level.

During this occasion, the HCMC Youth Union Standing Committee collaborated with the HCMC Women's Union Party Committee to introduce the City's Youth Women's Working Council, aiming to cultivate a pool of young female officials. The City's Youth Women's Working Council for the 2023-2027 period operates upon the established operational model of the Committee for the Advancement of City Youth Women.

