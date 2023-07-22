HCMC Party leader in charge of supervising settlement of residents' complaints

Deputy Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai undertook the additional position of Head of steering committee for checking, supervising and urging settlement of stagnent issues and residents' complaints.

The Standing Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee has just made the decision to assign Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai to hold the position of Head of the Steering Committee 902 on checking, supervising and urging the settlement of backlog issues and complaints of many people in the city.

On behalf of the Standing Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen signed the decision.

Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai becomes Head of the Steering Committee 902 to replace Mr. Nguyen Van Hieu.

Previously, the Politburo assigned Alternate Member of the Party Central Committee, Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu, Head of the Steering Committee 902 to join the Executive Board, Standing Board of Can Tho City Party Committee and hold the position of Secretary of the Can Tho City Party Committee for the tenure of 2020 – 2025.