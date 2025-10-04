Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC Party Committee’s Vice Secretary visits Vietnamese Heroic Mothers

A delegation of Ho Chi Minh City’s officials led by Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee and Chairman of the city’s Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, Nguyen Phuoc Loc, visited Vietnamese Heroic Mothers on October 4.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Nguyen Phuoc Loc (R), visits Vietnamese Heroic Mother Nguyen Thi Chinh. (Photo: SGGP)

Delegates from the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city paid visits to Vietnamese Heroic Mothers Nguyen Thi Chinh, 88, in Dat Do Commune, and Tran Thi Luong, 92, in Ba Ria Ward.

Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee and Chairman of the city’s Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, Nguyen Phuoc Loc, expressed heartfelt concern for the health of Vietnamese Heroic Mother Nguyen Thi Chinh during his visit. He conveyed the profound gratitude of the Party Committee, Government, and people of Ho Chi Minh City for her tremendous contributions and sacrifices in the cause of national liberation and reunification.

Vietnamese Heroic Mother Nguyen Thi Chinh has three sons, one of whom, along with her husband, is a martyr.

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc warmly inquired about the health of Vietnamese Heroic Mother Tran Thi Luong. He affirmed that the Party Committee, government, and people of Ho Chi Minh City always remember, care for, and faithfully implement the policy of gratitude, regarding it as a sacred responsibility and deep respect for the preceding generations.

Mother Tran Thi Luong lost her husband and two sons, all martyrs. Her entire life has been one of quiet dedication, contribution, and sacrifice for the revolutionary cause and the liberation of her homeland and country.

The delegation visits Vietnamese Heroic Mother Nguyen Thi Chinh. (Photo: SGGP)
Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Nguyen Phuoc Loc (R), visits Vietnamese Heroic Mother Tran Thi Luong. (Photo: SGGP)
The delegation visits Vietnamese Heroic Mother Tran Thi Luong. (Photo: SGGP)
By Duc Anh, Thai Phuong—Translated by Kim Khanh

