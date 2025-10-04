HCMC’s officials pay tribute to Heroic Martyr Vo Thi Sau

A delegation of officials from HCMC offered flowers and incense to heroic martyrs and Hero of the People’s Armed Forces Vo Thi Sau at the Monument Park and Memorial House of Heroic Martyr Vo Thi Sau in Dat Do Commune on October 4.

The delegation of officials from HCMC offers flowers and incense to heroic martyrs and Hero of the People’s Armed Forces Vo Thi Sau at the Monument Park and Memorial House of Heroic Martyr Vo Thi Sau in Dat Do Commune on October 4. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation, led by Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the city’s Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, Nguyen Phuoc Loc, included leaders and officials of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city, such as Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Tran Van Tuan, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Women’s Union Vo Ngoc Thanh Truc, and Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Thi Tuyet Minh.

The delegation extended heartfelt gratitude to fallen soldiers, those who made significant contributions to the revolutionary cause, and individuals who devoted themselves and sacrificed quietly for the nation's independence.

At the Memorial House of Heroic Martyr Vo Thi Sau, the delegation observed a moment of silence and offered incense in remembrance of the fallen heroes and Hero of the People’s Armed Forces Vo Thi Sau.

The site of the Monument Park and Memorial House of Heroic Martyr Vo Thi Sau serve as a symbolic landmark where residents and visitors from across the country come to pay tribute and honor her legacy. The site plays an important role in educating younger generations about the patriotism and heroism of Vo Thi Sau, a revered national heroine and martyr.

The visit was part of the third annual launch of the “Women’s Action Month” campaign in 2025, organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Women’s Union.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the city’s Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, Nguyen Phuoc Loc, offers incense in tribute to Heroic Martyr Vo Thi Sau. (Photo: SGGP)

Delegates observe a moment of silence in remembrance of the fallen heroes. (Photo: SGGP)

By Thai Phuong, Duc Anh—Translated by Kim Khanh