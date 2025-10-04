Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC’s officials pay tribute to Heroic Martyr Vo Thi Sau

SGGPO

A delegation of officials from HCMC offered flowers and incense to heroic martyrs and Hero of the People’s Armed Forces Vo Thi Sau at the Monument Park and Memorial House of Heroic Martyr Vo Thi Sau in Dat Do Commune on October 4.

img-5001-9001-1873.jpg
The delegation of officials from HCMC offers flowers and incense to heroic martyrs and Hero of the People’s Armed Forces Vo Thi Sau at the Monument Park and Memorial House of Heroic Martyr Vo Thi Sau in Dat Do Commune on October 4. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation, led by Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the city’s Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, Nguyen Phuoc Loc, included leaders and officials of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city, such as Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Tran Van Tuan, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Women’s Union Vo Ngoc Thanh Truc, and Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Thi Tuyet Minh.

The delegation extended heartfelt gratitude to fallen soldiers, those who made significant contributions to the revolutionary cause, and individuals who devoted themselves and sacrificed quietly for the nation's independence.

At the Memorial House of Heroic Martyr Vo Thi Sau, the delegation observed a moment of silence and offered incense in remembrance of the fallen heroes and Hero of the People’s Armed Forces Vo Thi Sau.

The site of the Monument Park and Memorial House of Heroic Martyr Vo Thi Sau serve as a symbolic landmark where residents and visitors from across the country come to pay tribute and honor her legacy. The site plays an important role in educating younger generations about the patriotism and heroism of Vo Thi Sau, a revered national heroine and martyr.

The visit was part of the third annual launch of the “Women’s Action Month” campaign in 2025, organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Women’s Union.

img-4991-5541-7755.jpg
Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the city’s Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, Nguyen Phuoc Loc, offers incense in tribute to Heroic Martyr Vo Thi Sau. (Photo: SGGP)
img-5014-5070-3066.jpg
Delegates observe a moment of silence in remembrance of the fallen heroes. (Photo: SGGP)
img-5003-4114-9437.jpg
img-5018-2665-8689.jpg
By Thai Phuong, Duc Anh—Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

heroic martyr Vo Thi Sau Hero of the People’s Armed Forces Vo Thi Sau Monument Park and the Memorial House of Heroic Martyr Vo Thi Sau offered flowers and incense

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn