HCMC Research and Development Board establishes six subordinate subcommittees

On July 6, the Ho Chi Minh City Research and Development Board issued its organizational and operational regulations, under which the municipal Committee Office serves as the board's standing agency, with six subordinate subcommittees established.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang, Chairperson of the HCMC Development Research Board, presents appointment decisions to the Deputy Chairpersons of the Board. (Photo: SGGP)

Under the regulations, the Ho Chi Minh City Research and Development Board is tasked with conducting research and providing advice and policy recommendations to the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, the Standing Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, and the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee on major issues and breakthrough solutions to achieve the city's development objectives through 2030, with a vision to 2045.

The Ho Chi Minh City Research and Development Board is also responsible for contributing to the implementation of the resolutions and directives of the Party Central Committee while supporting the fulfillment of the targets set out in the Resolution of the First Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term.

The Board serves as a focal point for harnessing the expertise, experience, and data resources of agencies across the city's political system, as well as those of experts, scientists, policymakers, businesses, and relevant organizations. It supports research into breakthrough mechanisms, policies, models, and solutions to address institutional, infrastructural, and resource bottlenecks hindering the city's economic, urban, scientific and technological, and socio-cultural development. Particular emphasis is placed on the 11 priority tasks associated with the implementation of the city's key projects.

Through research, analysis, forecasting, policy review, guidance, and training activities, the Board contributes to enhancing the quality of policy advice and recommendations. It also helps overcome the fragmentation of research across sectors and fields, thereby providing the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and its Standing Committee with a solid foundation for considering and deciding on major policies based on rigorous analysis, clear practical evidence, comprehensive impact assessments, and feasible implementation plans.

The Board's research, advisory, and review activities must ensure objectivity and scientific rigor, grounded in reliable data and practical evidence. They must respect well-reasoned differing viewpoints, encourage innovative and breakthrough thinking for the common good without being subjective, and not allow decisions to be swayed by parochial or short-term interests.

The Board does not replace the statutory advisory functions of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's specialized advisory and support agencies or the city's state administrative bodies. Rather, its role is to undertake in-depth research through interdisciplinary collaboration, thereby enhancing the quality of policy review and strengthening the coherence, strategic vision, and feasibility of the policymaking process in preparation for major policy decisions.

Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary and Chairperson of the HCMC Development Research Board Tran Luu Quang presents appointment decisions to members of the HCMC Development Research Board. (Photo: SGGP)

To enhance the quality of its research, the Ho Chi Minh City Research and Development Board will proactively strengthen cooperation with research institutes, universities, science and technology organizations, professional associations, businesses, international organizations, experts, scientists, and policymakers both in Vietnam and abroad, in line with the requirements of each field and assigned tasks.

Such research cooperation aims to facilitate access to new knowledge, advanced research methodologies, effective development models, and valuable practical experience. It also enables the Board to broaden its interdisciplinary, interregional, and international perspectives in conducting analysis, forecasting trends, and formulating policy recommendations.

The Ho Chi Minh City Research and Development Board comprises a chairperson and five deputy chairpersons. Specifically, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang serves as Chairperson of the Ho Chi Minh City Research and Development Board.

The five deputy chairpersons are Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Quoc Phong; Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Vo Van Minh; Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city Nguyen Phuoc Loc; and Vice Secretaries of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong and Van Thi Bach Tuyet.

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Office serves as the standing agency of the Ho Chi Minh City Research and Development Board, alongside six subordinate subcommittees.

The Ho Chi Minh City Research and Development Board comprises six subordinate subcommittees, including the Institutional and Policy Subcommittee, the Party Building and Political System Subcommittee, the Economic Development Subcommittee, the Social Affairs Subcommittee, the Science, Technology, Innovation, and Digital Transformation Subcommittee; and the Administrative Support Subcommittee.

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By Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh