Daily bus ridership hits record high at nearly 295,000 passengers

According to official statistics, the city's bus network served 294,266 passenger trips on July 13, operating 17,757 services, with an average of 16.6 passengers per trip.

Passengers wait for buses at a bus stop. (Photo: SGGP)

This marks the highest daily ridership since the fare subsidy policy was introduced.

On the afternoon of July 14, the Ho Chi Minh City Management Center of Public Transport announced that, after 13 days of implementing Resolution No. 09/2026/NQ-HDND issued by the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council on subsidizing public bus services, bus ridership has continued to rise sharply, reaching its highest level on record. The figures underscore the policy's positive impact and reflect a growing shift toward the use of public transportation.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Public Transport Management Center, the 134 city-subsidized bus routes carried a total of 3,521,840 passenger trips between July 1 and 13.

On July 13 alone, the city's entire bus network served 294,266 passenger trips across 17,757 services, averaging 16.6 passengers per trip. This represents the highest daily ridership since the subsidy policy came into effect.

Compared with the same period in 2025, bus ridership on July 13 increased by 68 percent, equivalent to more than 119,000 additional passenger trips.

Despite the sharp increase in ridership, bus operations across the network have remained stable. No prolonged overcrowding or congestion was reported at bus terminals, route origins, or major transit hubs. Traffic safety measures were strictly enforced, with no operational incidents or accidents recorded during the period.

Alongside transport operations, the Ho Chi Minh City Public Transport Management Center has continued to receive and address public feedback through multiple channels. Via the 1022 hotline, the center received 44 calls, including eight inquiries related to the free bus fare program, and promptly verified and handled three reports of buses failing to stop at designated bus stops. Through the MultiGo application and social media platforms, the center also received 42 passenger feedback reports.

To maintain service quality amid the sharp rise in ridership, the center has continued regular on-site inspections while also conducting remote monitoring through surveillance cameras and the network's operational data system.

On July 13 alone, inspectors conducted direct checks on 158 bus services. They also guided passengers on using chip-based identity cards, Level-2 electronic identification account (VNeID), the MultiGo application, and electronic payment methods in preparation for the citywide rollout of the integrated electronic ticketing system, a key step toward modernizing Ho Chi Minh City's public bus network.

The center also noted that although onboard devices are capable of scanning the QR code printed on the citizen ID card, this method is not accepted for passenger verification. Passengers are required to present the original chip-based identity cards, the QR code on a Level 2 VNeID account, or other valid electronic authentication methods in accordance with regulations to ensure accurate identity verification and the proper allocation of government fare subsidies to eligible beneficiaries.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh