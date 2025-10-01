HCMC Party Chief urges priority for school construction in high-density areas

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Tran Luu Quang has directed that the construction of schools must be prioritized.

Secretary Tran Luu Quang speaks at the working session with the Standing Committee of the Di An Ward Party Committee

HCMC Secretary Party Chief Tran Luu Quang made the statement this morning during a working session with the Standing Committee of the Di An Ward Party Committee in Ho Chi Minh City, underscoring the urgency of addressing infrastructure needs in rapidly growing communities.

He underscored that investing in students is an investment in the nation’s future, calling it a fundamental responsibility.

Concluding the meeting, Secretary Tran Luu Quang acknowledged and praised Di An Ward’s efforts in overcoming recent challenges, especially those stemming from its large population and massive workload. He specifically requested that all HCMC departments and branches join hands with the locality to resolve existing difficulties and problems.

The HCMC Secretary suggested that resource allocation should be prioritized for high-population areas like Di An Ward, and warned against leveling the distribution of staff and resources across the city, asking for appropriate staffing calculations in the future. He also urged the ward to be proactive in coordinating with city departments and neighboring localities to accomplish its tasks, emphasizing the need to adapt and be proactive during challenging periods.

Secretary Tran Luu Quang also directed that the training and development of grassroots cadres must be more substantial and detailed, encouraging local leaders to learn from well-performing wards and communes.

Crucially, he mandated that Ho Chi Minh City must provide strict and specific instructions to grassroots levels, ensuring a solid basis for implementation. This approach, he noted, will prevent the confusion that often results from overly general guidance.

The Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee emphasized investment in schools and public services amid rapid population growth in Di An Ward. He underscored that education must remain a top priority, particularly the construction of new schools in densely populated areas. He stressed that taking care of students is synonymous with taking care of the country’s future, calling on all sectors and the community to join hands in this effort.

Addressing the challenges presented by the rapid population growth within Di An Ward, the Secretary reaffirmed the principle that local authorities must take responsibility for meeting the legitimate housing and public service needs of residents. He highlighted that education, healthcare, and infrastructure are vital areas requiring immediate attention to ensure sustainable urban development.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang takes a photo with Di An Ward leaders

On behalf of the locality, Party Secretary and Chairman of the People’s Council of Di An Ward Vo Van Hong put forward several key recommendations covering infrastructure, organizational structure, staffing, public investment, budget allocation, urban planning, land management, construction, education and training, administrative reform, security and order, and digital transformation. These proposals aim to enhance the efficiency and quality of public services for residents.

Currently, Di An Ward has a population exceeding 234,000 people, creating significant pressure on the education system. Local leaders have recommended that the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee take into account the specific characteristics of each locality when allocating staff, rather than applying a uniform approach.

The shortage of schools remains a pressing issue. At present, only 72.63 percent of primary school classes and 24.78 percent of secondary school classes are able to organize two learning sessions per day. This leaves nearly 9,927 students without access to a full-day school schedule.

Moreover, the ward is experiencing shortages of teachers in information technology, music, and fine arts, while many schools still lack adequate facilities and equipment to implement the 2018 General Education Program due to delays in centralized procurement.

To address these challenges, local authorities have proposed that the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee allocate sufficient budget resources for the construction of new schools, procurement of modern educational equipment, and the recruitment of 267 additional teachers. These measures are intended to gradually expand full-day schooling and fulfill the city’s broader goal of advancing educational reform and innovation.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan