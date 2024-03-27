HCMC Party Chief urges faster disbursement of major public investment projects

HCMC's Party Committee Secretary Nguyen Van Nen speaks at the conference.

The city is resolute in taking strict actions against organizations and individuals, particularly those in leadership roles, who fail to execute their assigned tasks effectively in this domain.

On March 27, the 11th Executive Committee of the HCMC Party Committee for the 2020-2025 term convened its 28th (expanded) meeting. Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Member of the Politburo cum Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, chaired the conference.

Among the attendees were Mr. Phan Van Mai, Member of the Party Central Committee cum Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee cum Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC; Mrs. Nguyen Thi Le, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee cum Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council; and Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee.

An overview of the conference

Speeding up public investment disbursement

In his concluding statement, Secretary Nguyen Van Nen stressed that the Executive Committee of the HCMC Party Committee urges all party levels, organizations, government bodies, officials, public servants, and leaders to uphold unity, dynamism, creativity, flexibility, sharpness, and courage in thought and action. Additionally, there must be unwavering determination and intensified efforts to address challenges and hurdles in every sector, field, and locality, contributing to the utmost fulfillment of the objectives set for 2024.

The Executive Committee of the HCMC Party Committee profoundly appreciates and warmly commends the efforts of party committees at all levels, government authorities, organizations, armed forces, business communities, religious institutions, and city residents for their determination in overcoming challenges and attaining impressive accomplishments.

Besides the significant achievements in the first quarter of 2024, Secretary Nguyen Van Nen called for a concerted effort to address shortcomings and weaknesses across various sectors.

Mr. Phan Van Mai, Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC, speaks at the meeting.

Furthermore, HCMC will continue to adhere closely to the leadership and directives from the Central Government, ensuring the swift and effective implementation of new strategies, policies, and laws, especially those in addressing challenges in healthcare, land management, construction, banking, and real estate.

HCMC also concentrates on fostering growth through investment, consumption, and exports, innovating investment promotion strategies, targeting emerging industries and fields, selectively attracting investors and large enterprises to strategic sectors and eco-friendly projects. Furthermore, it actively provides support to businesses, with a focus on facilitating digital transformation and technological innovation in high-value-added industries, along with integration into supply chains.

Mr. Nguyen Van Nen emphasized that HCMC will continue to maximize land resources, including State-owned houses and land managed by the city, addressing wastage and firmly reclaiming projects that are delayed or not implemented according to plan. Additionally, efforts will be intensified in budget management and control, as well as in the fight against smuggling and commercial fraud, contributing to effective inflation control.

Regarding the implementation of the year’s theme set by the Executive Committee of the HCMC Party Committee, Secretary Nguyen Van Nen also called for continued effective execution. In particular, HCMC should take a more proactive and concerted approach in coordinating with central agencies to refine the content submitted to the Government for the issuance of directives guiding the implementation of Resolution 98.

Regarding the action plan for public investment disbursement in 2024, Secretary Nguyen Van Nen emphasized the need to enhance the responsibilities of the working groups within the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee, the People's Council of HCMC, and the HCMC Delegation of National Assembly Deputies to timely direct and resolve difficulties encountered during implementation.

Delegates participate in the conference.

He also urged the acceleration of public investment disbursement for key projects with large capital. Secretary Nguyen Van Nen stressed the importance of firmly addressing any shortcomings or failures to meet assigned tasks, particularly by individuals in leadership roles in this field. Additionally, he highlighted the necessity for regular inspection, supervision, and progress acceleration in construction, especially for projects commemorating the 50th anniversary of the National Reunification Day.

Mr. Nguyen Van Nen requested the enhancement of guidance and management, emphasizing the pivotal role of steering committees and working groups in promptly addressing businesses' challenges and advancing key sectors. Additionally, it is essential to finalize plans and prepare crucial projects for submission to the Central Government for review.

HCMC will persist in accelerating digital transformation efforts, fostering the development of a high-quality workforce, promoting innovation, and strengthening the implementation of the policy of cultural and social development in sync with economic development in the new period.

Specifically, the emphasis is on advancing the initiative to develop Ho Chi Minh cultural space, with a priority on enhancing cultural spaces and structures, conserving and promoting heritage values, and establishing cultural institutions.

Secretary Nguyen Van Nen also highlighted the importance of thorough preparation for major cultural events and festivals in the city, stressing the need to strengthen manpower and closely coordinate efforts to ensure the successful organization of upcoming events in HCMC.

He noted that this is a shared responsibility of the city's officials to uphold HCMC's image as a civilized, modern, and compassionate city. Leaders must take responsibility for the actions of their subordinates, especially if it impacts the city's prestige and image.

HCMC is focused on directing the synchronous implementation of measures to ensure national defense, security, and social order and reinforce the "All People Protect the National Security" movement.

Delegates participate in the conference.

Secretary Nguyen Van Nen also shared that the HCMC Military Command planned fireworks displays on the Saigon River for the upcoming April 30 holiday. This initiative is a fresh approach and a trial step for the commemorative program marking the 50th anniversary of the National Reunification Day.

HCMC focuses on constructing, reinforcing, and enhancing the potency of national solidarity and social consensus. It persists in innovating government-led mass mobilization efforts, significantly advancing the pivotal role of the national unity bloc, anchored by the Vietnam Fatherland Front and socio-political organizations of the city.

Secretary Nguyen Van Nen also stated that the conference had unanimously agreed to form three subcommittees in preparation for the 12th Congress of the HCMC Party Committee. These include the Documents Subcommittee, the Human Resources Subcommittee, and the Subcommittee for Organizing the Congress.

By Van Minh – Translated by Da Nguyet