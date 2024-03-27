HCMC Party Executive Committee’s conference opens

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen chaired the 28th session of the 11th HCMC Party Executive Committee of the 2020-2025 tenure opened on March 27.

Attending the conference were Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai, Chairwoman of the HCMC People Council Nguyen Thi Le; and Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc.

The conference aims to review the socio-economic situation in the first quarter of the year and discuss the implementation of key tasks in the second quarter and for the whole year.

The economic and social indicators in the first quarter of 2024 showed many bright spots with several fields continuing their momentum of recovery. Tourism activities have been thriving while the real estate market has showed signs of recovery. Confidence among the foreign business community in Vietnam is clearly on the rise. Digital transformation, infrastructure investment, and urban renovation and embellishment have been effectively implemented.

However, the city still faces several limitations in driving forces, capital absorption capacity to attract FDI investment, land tax rates, port infrastructure, public investment disbursement and administrative procedure reform.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen asked delegates to focus on discussing and providing comprehensive evaluations of prominent achievements, weaknesses, difficulties, and obstacles to seek solutions for the city’s development in the coming time.

By Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh