Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC Party Executive Committee’s conference opens

SGGPO

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen chaired the 28th session of the 11th HCMC Party Executive Committee of the 2020-2025 tenure opened on March 27.

img-18cf0b6fa968026f796d2f45c139f05f-v-3426.jpg.jpg
The 28th session of the 11th HCMC Party Executive Committee of the 2020-2025 tenure opens on March 27. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the conference were Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai, Chairwoman of the HCMC People Council Nguyen Thi Le; and Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc.

The conference aims to review the socio-economic situation in the first quarter of the year and discuss the implementation of key tasks in the second quarter and for the whole year.

The economic and social indicators in the first quarter of 2024 showed many bright spots with several fields continuing their momentum of recovery. Tourism activities have been thriving while the real estate market has showed signs of recovery. Confidence among the foreign business community in Vietnam is clearly on the rise. Digital transformation, infrastructure investment, and urban renovation and embellishment have been effectively implemented.

img-145f50dbc69246498a0850f0a616409c-v-7210.jpg.jpg
Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

However, the city still faces several limitations in driving forces, capital absorption capacity to attract FDI investment, land tax rates, port infrastructure, public investment disbursement and administrative procedure reform.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen asked delegates to focus on discussing and providing comprehensive evaluations of prominent achievements, weaknesses, difficulties, and obstacles to seek solutions for the city’s development in the coming time.

img-71563c6afd5637052da555383dbbd5e4-v-812.jpg.jpg
Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai delivers a speech at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)
z5288438005063-e7808f27cdddafb7b2fc4c6ff779ffc6-5665.jpg.jpg
Delegates attend the conference. (Photo: SGGP)
z5288438037530-807ffd8c023a9875b829d182487c7412-9709.jpg.jpg
By Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

HCMC Party Executive Committee’s conference 28th session of the 11th-term HCMC Party Executive Committee socio-economic situation in the first quarter

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn