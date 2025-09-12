HCMC outlines traffic plans for Binh Trieu 1 Bridge clearance elevation project

At the conference (Photo: SGGP)

Measures such as reversing traffic flow, restricting vehicle access during peak hours, and adjusting departure times at the old Mien Dong Bus Station are among the solutions currently being implemented by the Department of Construction to alleviate traffic congestion in the area.

Speaking at a press conference to provide updates on key socio-economic issues affecting the city held on September 11 by the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and the city’s Department of Culture and Sports regarding traffic safety measures following the closure of Binh Trieu 1, deputy head of the Division for Transport Infrastructure Maintenance and Operations under the Department of Construction Ho Chi Minh City, Nguyen Kien Giang, said that traffic on Binh Trieu 1 and 2 bridges has been adjusted since August 26 for the Binh Trieu 1 clearance elevation project. While traffic remained stable during the first week, prolonged congestion began to occur on National Highway 13 and Pham Van Dong Street in the days that followed.

To reduce traffic congestion and ensure road safety during the construction phase, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction has reversed the traffic direction on Alley 153 of National Highway 13 in Binh Thanh Ward.

In addition, depending on actual traffic conditions, the slip road from Binh Loi Bridge to National Highway 13, in the direction from Nguyen Xi Street toward National Highway 13, may be subject to peak-hour restrictions. Specifically, cars may be banned during morning rush hours, and all vehicle types may be restricted during evening rush hours in an effort to reduce traffic flow entering the roundabout.

At the roundabout beneath the Pham Van Dong overpass and National Highway 13, the Department of Construction has installed additional traffic signal poles to better regulate vehicle flow heading toward Binh Trieu 2.

Deputy head of the Division for Transport Infrastructure Maintenance and Operations under the Department of Construction Ho Chi Minh City, Nguyen Kien Giang, speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

The Department of Construction has also instructed the contractor to accelerate construction progress by focusing work during nighttime hours, while reserving daytime periods to keep roadways as open as possible for traffic.

Immediate repairs are being carried out on damaged road surfaces along the slip road from National Highway 13 leading onto Binh Trieu 2, particularly near the bridge abutments. These measures aim to ensure safe and smooth traffic flow during construction, in alignment with each phase of the bridge elevation project.

The Department of Construction has also requested that the Mien Dong (Eastern) Bus Station Company adjust departure schedules at the old Mien Dong (Eastern) Bus Station on Dinh Bo Linh Street, ensuring that buses do not operate during morning and afternoon peak hours.

In addition, transportation operators have been advised to choose alternative routes to access the old station and avoid using National Highway 13 in order to reduce traffic pressure on this already congested corridor.

The Ho Chi Minh City Urban Traffic Management Center under the Department of Construction of the city is currently implementing the Binh Trieu 1 clearance elevation project on National Highway 13 and Binh Phuoc Bridge on National Highway 1.

The projects are scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2025, with a construction timeline of eight months and expected completion within the same year.

As of August 26, the entire structure of Binh Trieu 1 Bridge has begun to be lifted by 1.08 meters, a process aimed at increasing its vertical clearance. The upgrade is intended to facilitate smoother passage for vessels navigating the Saigon River.

By Thu Huong—Translated by Kim Khanh