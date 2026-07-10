HCMC orders site handover for HCMC–Thu Dau Mot–Chon Thanh expressway

The HCMC People's Committee has instructed Party Secretaries and Chairpersons of the People's Committees of communes, wards through which the expressway passes to regard compensation, site clearance as a key, urgent task in the third quarter of 2026.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Hoang Nguyen Dinh inspects compensation and site clearance progress for the HCMC–Chon Thanh Expressway Project. (Photo: SGGP)

On July 9, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Hoang Nguyen Dinh signed Decision No. 6160/UBND-DT directing the acceleration of compensation, support, resettlement, and site handover for the Ho Chi Minh City – Thu Dau Mot – Chon Thanh Expressway project. Local authorities are required to complete approval of compensation plans by July 15 and hand over cleared land by September 2.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, the HCMC–Thu Dau Mot–Chon Thanh Expressway project is a nationally significant transport infrastructure project that plays a particularly important role in promoting socio-economic development, strengthening regional connectivity, and expanding the development space of Ho Chi Minh City and the Southeast region. The project is also under the close supervision of the Government and the Prime Minister, who have consistently directed and monitored its implementation progress.

A progress review meeting held on July 3 reported that substantial progress had been made in compensation, support, resettlement, and site clearance. However, several affected households have yet to receive approval of their compensation plans, accept compensation payments, or hand over their land, posing potential risks to the project's overall schedule.

To ensure timely completion of site clearance, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has instructed the Party Committee secretaries and chairpersons of the People's Committees of Binh Co, Vinh Tan, Binh Duong, Tan Hiep, Tan Khanh, An Long, and Phuoc Hoa communes and wards, through which the expressway will pass, to treat the task as a top political priority and an urgent mission for the third quarter of 2026. The localities have been directed to mobilize the entire political system, intensify public communication and dialogue to build public consensus, and promptly address residents' concerns and recommendations as they arise.

For cases in which affected land users have been fully guaranteed their lawful rights and interests but still refuse to comply, local authorities have been instructed to promptly complete the necessary documentation and carry out land recovery procedures in full accordance with the law, ensuring that such cases do not delay the project's implementation.

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has also directed heads of local Party committees and administrations to personally oversee, direct, inspect, and expedite the implementation process while proactively coordinating with relevant departments and agencies to resolve obstacles and bottlenecks. In addition, localities are required to urgently review all outstanding compensation cases, assign dedicated officials to handle each dossier, formulate case-specific action plans with clearly defined completion deadlines, and prevent delays or the shifting of responsibilities.

Local authorities must focus on verifying land origin, household information, and eligibility for compensation, support, and resettlement while completing all related administrative procedures. They are also required to regularly monitor implementation progress and promptly report any difficulties or issues to the Department of Agriculture and Environment for consolidation and submission to the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee for direction and resolution. The city has set a deadline of July 15 for the approval of all compensation plans and September 2 for the handover of all cleared land to facilitate project construction.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh