Groundbreaking for Van Thanh canal rehabilitation project scheduled for October

The groundbreaking for the dredging, environmental rehabilitation, and infrastructure development project of Van Thanh Canal will start in October.

At the press conference (Photo: SGGP)

At the press conference to provide updates on the city's socio-economic situation, which was organized by the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee on July 9, Mr. Tran Van Trong, Deputy Head of Project Management Division No. 2 under the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Infrastructure Construction Investment Project Management Board, provided an update on the implementation of the Van Thanh Canal dredging, environmental rehabilitation, and infrastructure development project in Thanh My Tay Ward. The project has a total investment of VND8.556 trillion (US$325.6 million), funded by the Ho Chi Minh City budget.

The project has been divided into two component projects, managed by the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Infrastructure Construction Investment Project Management Board as the investor. Component Project 1 comprises dredging, environmental rehabilitation, and infrastructure development of Van Thanh Canal in Thanh My Tay Ward. Component Project 2 covers compensation, support, resettlement, and site clearance.

Deputy Head of Project Management Division No. 2, Tran Van Trong, speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Regarding implementation progress, for Component Project 1, the municipal Urban Infrastructure Construction Investment Project Management Board is preparing the detailed engineering design and construction drawings, with approval expected in July 2026. Construction will be carried out in phases to align with the pace of site clearance. The first construction package is scheduled to break ground in October 2026, while the remaining two packages will be implemented in line with the local authorities' site handover schedule.

For Component Project 2, the Board is coordinating with the Thanh My Tay Ward’s Construction Investment Project Management Board and the Thanh My Tay Ward People's Committee to conduct land surveys, asset inventories, and subsequent compensation and site clearance procedures, ensuring timely handover of cleared land for construction.

According to Mr. Tran Van Trong, once completed, the project will upgrade technical infrastructure and public spaces along the canal, enhancing the urban landscape, preserving the local ecosystem, and providing residents with a cleaner, more convenient living environment. The project is also expected to serve as a catalyst for local socio-economic development and improve the quality of life for people in the area.

Vice Chairwoman of the Thanh My Tay Ward People's Committee, Nguyen Thi Chau Thi, speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Providing additional information, Vice Chairwoman of the Thanh My Tay Ward People's Committee, Nguyen Thi Chau Thi, said the project affects more than 1,000 households living along the canal. For many years, these residents have endured environmental pollution, frequent flooding, accumulated waste, and inadequate infrastructure and living conditions. Based on surveys, measurements, and property inventories, approximately 749 households will be subject to full land acquisition and relocation. The city has allocated nearly 400 resettlement apartments to the ward for affected residents.

Under the implementation plan, the Thanh My Tay Ward People's Committee will establish dedicated working groups to review individual cases, assess residents' needs, guide them through the required administrative procedures, and promptly address any issues arising during the compensation and resettlement process.

By Cam Tuyet – Translated by Kim Khanh