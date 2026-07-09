Witnesses, relatives of martyrs in Tan Son Nhat Airport battle sought

The HCMC Command is urgently calling upon veterans and civilians worldwide to provide critical information to help locate the mass graves of soldiers killed in 1968.

The HCMC Command earnestly appeals to:

Veterans who participated in or possess information regarding the 1968 Tan Son Nhat Airport battle.

Former US military personnel and allies who operated in the airport area.

Relatives of martyrs, local residents, and historical researchers both domestically and internationally.

Anyone who retains documents, diaries, maps, photographs, or memories related to the burial of martyrs following the battle.

Please share this information with us. Every piece of information, no matter how small, will be respectfully received, verified, and kept confidential according to regulations.

For all information, please contact:

Lieutenant Colonel Ly Minh Van

Political Commissar - Team K74 – Ho Chi Minh City Command

Phone number: 0988.115.272

Zalo: 0988.115.272

Email: phuongthao201213@gmail.com

We hope everyone will share this article so the information can reach more witnesses and martyrs' relatives, both domestically and internationally.

Every share today could represent an opportunity for martyrs to return to their comrades and families after almost 60 years.

By Manh Thang, Thu Hoai – Translated by Thanh Tam